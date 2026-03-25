Mohamed Salah next club odds: Liverpool legend set for Saudi in summer?

He had looked as though he may leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia in January following a public fall-out with manager Arne Slot, whom he claimed had "thrown him under the bus" by dropping him from the team when Liverpool were struggling most.

But by his own high standards this season has been a struggle, scoring only five league goals and just 10 times in all competitions.

Salah has also won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions and is the first player to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award three times.

The Egyptian, 33, has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for the Reds, winning every trophy possible - two Premier League titles, the Champions League , FA Cup, EFL Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

After missing one match he was quickly reintegrated into the team but Salah posted a two-minute video on social media to confirm his summer departure, bringing a nine-season spell to a close.

"Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season," he said.

"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city and these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

"We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life," added Salah, alongside images of the club's tributes to late team-mate Diogo Jota at the start of this season.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates past and present.

"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family."

"Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone."