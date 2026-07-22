Mohamed Salah next club odds: Besiktas favourites ahead of MLS or Saudi move

One of the Premier League's greatest ever players, Mohamed Salah, is on the look out for a new club after leaving Liverpool following a nine-year stint on Merseyside.
Salah scored 257 goals and provided 120 assists in 442 matches for the Reds across all competitions, helping the club to win two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Egyptian King also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards and exits the English top-flight ranking fourth in the all-time top scorer list. Salah is the only player in Premier League history to have more than two PFA Player of the Year awards, picking up his third in 24/25.
Fresh from a positive World Cup in which he captained his side to their best ever tournament by making it to the Round of 16, Salah is heavily favoured to join Turkish side Besiktas for the new season.
He's 3/10 to link up with former Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard in Istanbul after reports of a 'verbal agreement between the club and Salah', though Salah's agent has since come out and rubbished those reports.
Mohamed Salah next club odds (via Sky Bet)
- Besiktas - 3/10
- Any MLS team - 7/2
- Al Hilal Riyadh - 7/2
- Al Ahli Jeddah - 7/2
- Al Ittihad Jeddah - 9/2
- Juventus - 9/2
- 12/1 bar
Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 11:05 BST (22/07/26)
He is 7/2 to join any MLS team, and if he does move stateside he'll join a couple of other huge footballing names making that switch this summer, with Robert Lewandowski, who has joined Chicago Fire from Barcelona, and Antoine Griezmann, who departed Atletico Madrid for Orlando City, now in the MLS.
Three Saudi Pro League sides follow in the betting, with 25/26 runners-up Al Hilal - who are managed by former Inter boss Simone Inzaghi and are captained by Karim Benzema - and third-placed finishers Al Ahli - the team for which Ivan Toney top-scored for last season - 7/2 to acquire Salah's signature.
Al Ittad are a touch bigger at 9/2 but do have Salah's former teammate Fabinho on their books. Juventus are also at 9/2 to be Salah's next club, with it 12/1 the rest at this stage of the window.
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