Mohamed Salah next club odds: Besiktas favourites ahead of MLS or Saudi move

Salah scored 257 goals and provided 120 assists in 442 matches for the Reds across all competitions, helping the club to win two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Egyptian King also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards and exits the English top-flight ranking fourth in the all-time top scorer list. Salah is the only player in Premier League history to have more than two PFA Player of the Year awards, picking up his third in 24/25.

Fresh from a positive World Cup in which he captained his side to their best ever tournament by making it to the Round of 16, Salah is heavily favoured to join Turkish side Besiktas for the new season.

He's 3/10 to link up with former Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard in Istanbul after reports of a 'verbal agreement between the club and Salah', though Salah's agent has since come out and rubbished those reports.