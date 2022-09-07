The Egyptian King is dead, long live the Egyptian King!

It appears goodwill banked runs out at a rapid rate when it comes to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, at least for some. Season upon season of remarkable production has not deterred pundits from criticising the performances of Salah in the opening six games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. It's a six-match sample size that is hardly a solid foundation to completely dismiss a player's efforts, either. His two goals from 2.66 expected goals (xG) in 588 minutes is a rate that would be coveted by many. For Salah, however, it is an admittedly slow start.

'Salah on the wing' Of course, no one person should be immune from criticism, but there are a myriad of factors playing into the relative quiet that is Salah's game this term. Much has been made of Salah's heat map in a 0-0 draw with local rivals Everton at the weekend, seemingly stuck on the right touchline more than usual. Jürgen Klopp was quick to contest the idea that Salah has been too wide too often, though. “I'm not sure what you'e seeing, he is not out wide any more than in other seasons,” Klopp said after the match. "We want to have Mo there in this position, but we want to have Mo, and we always had him, more often in central positions as well."

Midfield problems causing Salah issues The current composition of a shorthanded midfield is undoubtedly a hindrance to Salah's desire to get back into goalscoring positions centrally. As impressive as he has been, the link between Harvey Elliott and the two regular right-siders, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah, has been awkward at times. Add in the ingredient of a somewhat revamped front three and it is understandable that Liverpool are a little disjointed. Again, Klopp commented on the attacking issues against Everton post-match, intimating he would like Salah and Luis Díaz to drop between the lines with Darwin Núñez's sheer presence occupying the last line. These relationships take time to develop and Reds stalwart Salah is at the centre — or in literal terms, right — of almost all of it.

Salah playing different role While his shots and goal numbers are down, Salah's creativity is going under the radar, leading the league by a healthy margin of 10 with 24 chances created from open play. That figure is significantly up on last season's average per game, as is Salah's passes into the opposition box — a good indicator of how he might be deployed differently with Núñez, a focal point at the head of the attack, in the side. Salah is averaging 5.67 passes into the opposition area per game, a big rise from the 3.88 last term.

Aside from the 9-0 win against Bournemouth, in which Salah himself missed some scoring opportunities, Liverpool have had trouble converting chances, scoring six goals from 10.22 xG. Perhaps that is shrouding the more creative numbers he is producing in a slightly different role, but there is no doubt that Salah is not at his brilliant best. Still, he might be asked to be different in what is a different team. If the Egyptian goalscoring king is dead, long live the Egyptian creative king. I doubt that, though. When Salah hits his scoring stride, so will Liverpool. The two are inextricably linked.