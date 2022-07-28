Middlesbrough get their new season underway by hosting Steve Bruce's West Brom. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Saturday brings us an intriguing clash between two of the pre-season favourites for promotion - Middlesbrough and West Brom. Both teams arguably have managers among the best in this division, with squads more than capable of challenging at the top end of the table come May. Early on though, with teams and players still trying to find their feet in the new season, it is difficult to be certain of a result in a game where I rate the two teams equally.

Boro impressed last season after the appointment of Chris Wilder, ranking fifth on expected points (xP) and sixth on expected goal difference (xGD). Their process of 1.55 xGF and 1.08 xGA per game was excellent, and if repeated, will likely lead to at the very least a top six finish this season. West Brom's process under Steve Bruce was at a similar level (1.42 xGF, 1.09 xGA per game), with their results not reflecting their performances.

They collected the fifth most xP per game in the Championship under Bruce, but only the twelfth most actual points per game. Both teams, should their levels remain close to those we saw last season under their respective managers, are likely to be in the top six conversation. In this game though, despite home-field advantage, I think Boro are a tad short in the 1X2 market, and while West Brom therefore look a tad big, I think the DRAW is a real runner here. CLICK HERE to back the Draw with Sky Bet The teams are very closely matched, and given the tight nature of West Brom games under Bruce, chancing the stalemate looks worth a bet.

Middlesbrough v West Brom score prediction and best bet 1pt Draw at 12/5 (bet365) Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1000 BST (28/07/22)