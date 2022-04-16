Huddersfield are virtually guaranteed a spot in the top-six. They have an outside chance of automatic promotion but Bournemouth's schedule leaving them six games left to the Terriers' four - already with four points more - means that Carlos Corberan's men will have to focus on the play-offs.

Middlesbrough sit outside the play-off places - two points separate them and Sheffield United but they do hold a game in-hand. They've failed to win in their last three and it's damaged their top-six prospects.

Both sides had to settle for a point on Easter Friday and there's an argument to be made that three points is far more important for the home side rather than the visitors on Monday.

Infogol gives Chris Wilder's men a 56% chance of winning this one - Huddersfield a much lower 18% - but they have been struggling in recent weeks.

Boro have won just one of their last four and failed to score in their last three. Defeats to Hull and Fulham - both at home - combined with the away point at Bournemouth has seen them bumped down the table.

Huddersfield's form in away games - one win in their last four on the road - means that the outright market is providing little appeal. Throw in the promotion picture and the significance of the contest and it all adds to the uncertainty.

Instead, there is appeal in the 11/8 on 11+ CORNERS across the 90 minutes. Huddersfield had this in that draw with QPR last time out.

Both teams have been contributing to the corner count in recent weeks. Across their past two home games - even in defeat - Boro took a total of 15 with a 7/8 split.

For Huddersfield, they've had at least six corners in each of their last three - an average of 7.33. The recent form of both in this area gives hope to a higher count in Monday's early kick-off.

Given the fact that 11 or more corners has won in 55% of Middlesbrough's home games this season, the 11/8 price on this selection looks decent value.