Burnley secured an instant, emphatic return to the Premier League by beating Middlesbrough 2-1 to seal promotion with seven games to spare.
It confirmed what had been inevitable for months, so dominant have Vincent Kompany's side been in this season's Sky Bet Championship.
The Manchester City legend was appointed in the summer following a three-year spell as Anderlecht head coach and after a slowish start, Burnley having won just one of their first five games, they have never looked back.
Victory over Boro extended their unbeaten run to 19 league games, stretching back to a defeat by promotion rivals Sheffield United on November 5.
Ashley Barnes put the visitors ahead just 11 minutes in, but Chuba Akpom levelled for Boro from the penalty spot just after half-time.
Connor Roberts then fired the Clarets back into the top flight when he finished in the 66th minute.
With Burnley 11 points clear of the Blades, total collapse aside, they will soon be crowned champions too.
Should they beat Sheffield United on Easter Monday, the Clarets will require just six points from their final six games to guarantee the title.
Now attentions will turn to emulating the kind of top-flight consistency of the Sean Dyche era, where Burnley enjoyed six successive seasons as a Premier League club.