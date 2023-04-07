It confirmed what had been inevitable for months, so dominant have Vincent Kompany's side been in this season's Sky Bet Championship.

The Manchester City legend was appointed in the summer following a three-year spell as Anderlecht head coach and after a slowish start, Burnley having won just one of their first five games, they have never looked back.

Victory over Boro extended their unbeaten run to 19 league games, stretching back to a defeat by promotion rivals Sheffield United on November 5.