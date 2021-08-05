Lionel Messi next club odds: PSG odds-on favourites to land the Argentine

Lionel Messi’s two-decade stay at Barcelona appears to be over after “financial and structural obstacles” prevented him from signing a new deal, the La Liga club announced.

Barca insist both they and Messi were willing to extend his stay, but claim La Liga regulations have made that impossible. PSG are 10/11 favourites to sign Messi to a deal, with Manchester City set at a price of 5/1. It is 2/1 for Barcelona to work things out to continue his stint with the Catalan giants.

Lionel Messi next club odds (via Sky Bet) PSG - 8/11

Barcelona - 2/1

Manchester City - 5/1

Any MLS side - 14/1 Odds correct at 1930 BST (05/08/21)

A statement on the Catalan giants’ official website said: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations). “As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona.”

The statement continued: “Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled. “FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.” Messi told Barca last summer he wanted to leave with his camp believing he was able to do so on a free transfer, but he remained on board when it emerged he was in fact subject to a 700million euros (£629m) buy-out clause during the final year of his existing deal. The 34-year-old had been expected to sign a new contract with Barca amid reports that he would take a significant pay-cut to allow the deal to fall within league rules.

