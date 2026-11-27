Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt No Goalscorer at 12/1 (General) 1pt Jordan Pickford to be shown a card at 11/2 (Best Price) 1pt Virgil van Dijk to be shown a card at 9/2 (Best Price) 0.5pt Pickford and Van Dijk to be carded at 22/1 (Best Price) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss

Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Andoni Iraola should be confident heading into his first Merseyside derby. Emphatic wins over Manchester United (4-0) and Club Brugge (3-0) over the past week have offered clear signs of Liverpool starting to look like his team, no doubt an encouraging development given their W11 D4 L3 record has been built while rarely looking impressive. Two of those defeats came against Arsenal and Manchester City, while their only loss on the road owed much to uncharacteristic errors from Alisson Becker at Fenerbahce, where they had looked set to come away with a 2-1 win. This fixture has been incredibly one-sided in recent years, with Everton winning just twice in the last 34 meetings. Before Monday, though, David Moyes had every reason to fancy his chances too.

Everton had been remarkably consistent, with 2-0 defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea their only blemishes, until Brentford ruthlessly punished a serious of individual errors and a generally lethargic performance to thrash them 4-0. The night was made all the worse by a harsh VAR intervention that saw captain James Tarkowski sent off for the first time in his Premier League career shortly before half-time. Unsurprisingly with a Moyes team, defensive organisation and discipline have been the backbone of this season's success. Eight of their 14 matches have featured UNDER 2.5 GOALS, while BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' has landed in nine. The Toffees have looked at their best when picking their moments on the counter. That is also undoubtedly Liverpool's greatest weapon, given the pace they possess in attack, which could make this a low-event contest as the sides cancel each other out.

This fixture is rarely a thriller. 78% of the last 18 derbies have featured UNDER 3.5 GOALS, with 67% seeing fewer than two goals and the same proportion ending BTTS 'NO'. A 12:00 Sunday kick-off is hardly likely to help produce a goal-laden spectacle either, making the betting angle fairly straightforward. Jake has LIVERPOOL TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 7/4 in his column, and that is a sound bet. I'm happy to have a swing at 12/1 on NO GOALSCORER. Four of the last 18 derbies have finished goalless.