Football betting tips: Super Sunday
1pt No Goalscorer at 12/1 (General)
1pt Jordan Pickford to be shown a card at 11/2 (Best Price)
1pt Virgil van Dijk to be shown a card at 9/2 (Best Price)
0.5pt Pickford and Van Dijk to be carded at 22/1 (Best Price)
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair
Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Andoni Iraola should be confident heading into his first Merseyside derby.
Emphatic wins over Manchester United (4-0) and Club Brugge (3-0) over the past week have offered clear signs of Liverpool starting to look like his team, no doubt an encouraging development given their W11 D4 L3 record has been built while rarely looking impressive.
Two of those defeats came against Arsenal and Manchester City, while their only loss on the road owed much to uncharacteristic errors from Alisson Becker at Fenerbahce, where they had looked set to come away with a 2-1 win.
This fixture has been incredibly one-sided in recent years, with Everton winning just twice in the last 34 meetings. Before Monday, though, David Moyes had every reason to fancy his chances too.
Everton had been remarkably consistent, with 2-0 defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea their only blemishes, until Brentford ruthlessly punished a serious of individual errors and a generally lethargic performance to thrash them 4-0. The night was made all the worse by a harsh VAR intervention that saw captain James Tarkowski sent off for the first time in his Premier League career shortly before half-time.
Unsurprisingly with a Moyes team, defensive organisation and discipline have been the backbone of this season's success. Eight of their 14 matches have featured UNDER 2.5 GOALS, while BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' has landed in nine.
The Toffees have looked at their best when picking their moments on the counter. That is also undoubtedly Liverpool's greatest weapon, given the pace they possess in attack, which could make this a low-event contest as the sides cancel each other out.
This fixture is rarely a thriller. 78% of the last 18 derbies have featured UNDER 3.5 GOALS, with 67% seeing fewer than two goals and the same proportion ending BTTS 'NO'.
A 12:00 Sunday kick-off is hardly likely to help produce a goal-laden spectacle either, making the betting angle fairly straightforward.
Jake has LIVERPOOL TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 7/4 in his column, and that is a sound bet. I'm happy to have a swing at 12/1 on NO GOALSCORER. Four of the last 18 derbies have finished goalless.
Elsewhere, JORDAN PICKFORD (11/2) and VIRGIL VAN DIJK (9/2) are both backed TO BE SHOWN A CARD, with a 22/1 CARD DOUBLE also advised.
I backed this last season but left out the Pickford single because his price had been cut painfully short. Fortunately, that is not the case this time.
VAN DIJK has been booked in three of his five visits to Everton since a horror challenge from the Toffees keeper in October 2020 left him with a serious knee injury.
The double came agonisingly close last season when the Liverpool captain celebrated in front of the home fans after scoring a 100th-minute winner, only for the referee to (wrongly) decide it was not worthy of a caution.
Pickford, meanwhile, was booked just 22 minutes into that encounter.
Score prediction: Everton 0-0 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 12:45 GMT (27/11/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
Like what you've read?