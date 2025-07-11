Football Editor
- Follow Joe Townsend on X
No column on the website, rarely seen writing previews and stood down from This Week’s Acca in the latter part of the season following repeated listener complaints it’s becoming increasingly difficult to work out exactly what it is "football editor" Joe actually does at Sporting Life.
Prior to joining the site in early 2020 he bounced around various BBC and Sky offices before eventually finding his home at The Life.
Tipping record
2024/25: -59.12pts (ROI -14%)
2023/24: +16.06pts (ROI +11%)
2022/23: +18.35pts (ROI +41%)
Joe's recent articles...
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Subscribe to our podcast
- This Week's Acca: Meet The Team
- This Week's Acca tipping record
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.