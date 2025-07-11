Meet the team

Football Editor

Follow Joe Townsend on X

No column on the website, rarely seen writing previews and stood down from This Week’s Acca in the latter part of the season following repeated listener complaints it’s becoming increasingly difficult to work out exactly what it is "football editor" Joe actually does at Sporting Life.

Prior to joining the site in early 2020 he bounced around various BBC and Sky offices before eventually finding his home at The Life.

Tipping record

2024/25: -59.12pts (ROI -14%)

2023/24: +16.06pts (ROI +11%)

2022/23: +18.35pts (ROI +41%)