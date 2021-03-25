Horse Racing
Scroll down to watch John McGinn's stunning goal

Watch John McGinn's stunning overhead kick rescue a point for Scotland against Austria

By Sporting Life
21:50 · THU March 25, 2021

John McGinn scored a superb overhead kick to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw in their opening World Cup qualifier against Austria at Hampden Park.

After a goalless first half, Scotland fell behind in the 55th minute when Sasa Kalajdzic netted from the rebound after Marshall could not hold a long-range effort.

The hosts then levelled in the 71st minute when Grant Hanley headed home Stephen O’Donnell’s long free-kick, only for Austria to go ahead again when Kalajdzic headed home his second of the night with 10 minutes left.

But McGinn salvaged a crucial point with this stunning goal.

