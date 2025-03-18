The Argentinian coach was at the Spurs helm for a five-and-a-half year period between 2014 and 2019, where he guided the club to the Champions League final just five months before his dismissal.

Spells at PSG and Tottenham rivals Chelsea followed before he accepted the position as the USA head coach ahead of a home World Cup in 2026.

But Pochettino has previously outlined a desire for a return to north London, a point he reinforced this week.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he stated: "When I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham.

"I am in the USA, I am not going to, no, I'm not going to talk about that, but what I said then still after five years or six years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back.

"We see the timing, like Daniel [Levy, Tottenham chairman] said."