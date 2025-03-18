Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he'd like a return to the club in the future.
The Argentinian coach was at the Spurs helm for a five-and-a-half year period between 2014 and 2019, where he guided the club to the Champions League final just five months before his dismissal.
Spells at PSG and Tottenham rivals Chelsea followed before he accepted the position as the USA head coach ahead of a home World Cup in 2026.
But Pochettino has previously outlined a desire for a return to north London, a point he reinforced this week.
In an interview with Sky Sports, he stated: "When I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham.
"I am in the USA, I am not going to, no, I'm not going to talk about that, but what I said then still after five years or six years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back.
"We see the timing, like Daniel [Levy, Tottenham chairman] said."
Pressure continues to mount on current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou as the side are 14th in the Premier League table.
He sits second to Ruud van Nistelrooy in the sack race betting, although they are still involved in the Europa League with that competition at the quarter-finals stage - they face Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs in April.
Pochettino has overseen six games leading the United States with five of those ending in victory - the only defeat being a friendly against Mexico in mid-October.
His step into international management was followed by another former Chelsea coach in Thomas Tuchel, who started life as the England manager at the beginning of the year.
And that led to questions about whether or not Pochettino could have been in the running for the vacant Three Lions position following Gareth Southgate's resignation in July.
When asked if he'd consider an approach from the FA in another interview with The Telegraph, Pochettino replied: "Yes, of course.
"England is like my home now. This is my home. But it’s true that I am Argentine, that always can be controversial."
"Before I was always appearing in the conversation because my relationship with a former president was Daniel [Levy], and always he was telling me, no, that football is about timing.
"I think when I arrived in the USA, the offer that we have, and we accept to go, there wasn’t another offer."
Pochettino's USA outfit are next in action on Thursday when they face Panama in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
