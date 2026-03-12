Football betting tips: Non-league and EFL League Two - Shrewsbury vs Cheltenham 1pt Isaac Hutchinson to score anytime at 4/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Isaac Hutchinson to score 2+ goals at 40/1 (bet365) National League - Aldershot vs York 2pts York to win and Over 1.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) National League - Halifax vs Boreham Wood 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (bet365) National League North - Curzon Ashton vs Macclesfield 1.5pts Macclesfield to win and Both Teams To Score at 13/5 (bet365, William Hill) National League South - Potters Bar vs Welling 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at 3/4 (General) Multiples 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals in Hashtag vs Brentwood, Spalding vs Halesowen & Walton & Hersham vs Farnham at 13/5 (bet365) *All kick off 15:00 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I’m back again – lucky you. I don’t know if it’s the distraction of Cheltenham races, the constant boring football on display across the country or I’m drained and want the season to end, but I really struggled with this week’s article. The slate looks boring in comparison to midweek but a few bets do stand out. Without further ado..

Shrewsbury vs Cheltenham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. I tipped up Isaac Hutchinson to score in the last article and he duly obliged, scoring a late penalty to salvage a point for his side. This made it six goals in seven starts since returning to the Robins on loan in January. The 25-year-old is averaging 0.48 goals, 3.30 shots and 1.07 shots on target per 90 in League Two this campaign. Shrewsbury have seen an upturn under Gavin Cowan, winning six from nine, but defensive frailties remain. They’ve kept just three clean sheets in their last 11, with their opponents in those shutouts combining for 3.36 xG, and goalkeeper Matthew Cox sweeping the man of the match award in all three. At the 4/1 quoted with bet365, HUTCHINSON looks too big once again TO SCORE ANYTIME. We'll also have a nibble on THE BRACE.

Aldershot vs York Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats YORK stood out when looking at the slate and, after a conversation with Jake about this bet, it became a no-brainer. The Minstermen are involved in one of the most engrossing title races the National League has ever seen, going blow for blow with Rochdale on a weekly basis. Dale appear to have the upper hand, sitting two points clear on 88 with a game in hand, but York are a force to be reckoned with. If all goes to plan, the pair will fight it out on the final day at Spotland to secure promotion to League Two. Stuart Maynard’s side have been ridiculous. They’ve scored 97 goals in 37 games and accumulated 86 points, yet it still might not be enough to win the league. York have won 10 of their last 11, scoring 2+ in every game bar the 1-0 win at Morecambe, a match in which they accumulated over 3.0 xG and missed a penalty. The only defeat in this run came away at a strong Boreham Wood side (3-2) - a game in which Josh Stones was sent off on the hour mark with the score at 1-1. A seven-game unbeaten run that saw Aldershot win six matches moved them nine points clear of relegation. However, they have since lost three on the bounce, falling to promotion-chasing sides Rochdale (0-2), Forest Green (2-1) and Carlisle (0-2). John Coleman’s side have struggled against the bigger teams, losing 5-1 at York in November, while Rochdale, Forest Green and Carlisle have all done the double over them. With not much to play for between now and the end of the season, full focus may already be on next week’s clash with bitter rivals Woking, so backing YORK WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS appeals.

Halifax vs Boreham Wood Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats I tipped two Boreham Wood angles in midweek and things were looking good after Matt Rush scored 21 minutes into the game. Marley Marshall then inexplicably got sent off nine minutes later, putting both bets in jeopardy. However, goals in the 56th and 81st minutes for the hosts saw the BTTS and overs land before Rush secured his brace in the 96th minute to win us both bets. I won’t bore you with the spiel from the last article about Boreham Wood’s change in style and attacking prowess, but it is certainly reaping its rewards. Only York have scored more than Boreham Wood’s 75, with their games averaging 3.35 goals. No side has seen over 2.5 goals click more often than Boreham Wood on the road (14/18), so goals are usually a given. They face a Halifax side who leapfrogged Southend into the final playoff spot with a gritty 1-0 win at Hartlepool - a game in which the hosts accumulated 1.98 xG. However, with Southend just one point behind and holding three games in hand, the Shaymen need to put a run together if they are to fend off Kevin Maher’s side. With 56 goals scored and 53 conceded, Halifax games are averaging just shy of three goals, with 12/18 (67%) at home seeing over 2.5 goals. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is the way in here.

Curzon Ashton vs Macclesfield Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Now in their 11th straight season in the National League North, Curzon Ashton have made steady progress, finishing seventh and eighth in the last two campaigns. In the summer, Craig Mahon was poached by AFC Fylde and Mark Bradshaw has steadied the ship in what has been a transition season. The Nash sit 15th, ten points off the playoffs and 11 clear of relegation, so they can start preparing for a 12th season at Step Two of non-league - perhaps with a bit more freedom. Their games have averaged 3.4 goals and only Peterborough Sports have conceded more than them. At Tameside Stadium, Curzon have scored 28 and conceded 35, with 15 of their 19 home games seeing at least three goals. MACCLESFIELD have seen both teams score in 12 of their 15 away games - the highest total in the league - only failing to score at Spennymoor in August and Chester in December. The Silkmen have also seen over 2.5 goals land in their last 13 league games, scoring 36 goals, conceding 21 and winning nine matches in the process. Of those nine wins, seven saw BTTS, with only King’s Lynn and Oxford City failing to score, so an AWAY WIN AND BTTS is worth a swing.

Potters Bar vs Welling Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This is the definition of a six-pointer. Potters Bar sit second from bottom, six points from safety, one place and two points behind Saturday’s visitors. Both teams will be desperate for three points, so expect an end-to-end thriller (of sorts). Potters Bar have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 72 in 33, while Welling have shipped 64 in the same number of games. Both also average more than a goal per game, so action at both ends is expected. The hosts have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS in 10 of their last 12 and 25 of their 33 games overall - the highest total in the league - as well as 13 of 17 at home. No side has seen more games go over 2.5 on the road than Welling (15/17). With so much turnover in the squad, The Wings’ games normally descend into chaos.