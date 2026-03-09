Football betting tips: Non-league and EFL League One: Stevenage vs Leyton Orient 0.5pt James Morris to score anytime at 20/1 (bet365) 0.25pt James Morris to score first at 50/1 (bet365) League Two: Fleetwood vs Cheltenham 1pt Isaac Hutchinson To Score at 4/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Isaac Hutchinson To Score at 40/1 (bet365) National League: Aldershot vs Carlisle 1pt Charlie Warren to score anytime at 15/4 (bet365) 0.25pt Charlie Warren to score a brace at 33/1 (bet365) National League: Woking vs Boreham Wood 1pt Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) 1pt Boreham Wood to score over 1.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) National North: Darlington vs Buxton 1.5pt Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) National North: Macclesfield vs Marine 1pt Over 2.5 goals at 5/6 (bet365) National North: Merthyr vs Chester 2pts Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (bet365) 1pt Merthyr to score over 1.5 goals at at 11/8 (bet365) Multiples 0.25pt BTTS and over 2.5 goals in Darlington vs Buxton, Merthyr vs Chester and Woking vs Boreham Wood & Over 2.5 goals in Marine vs Macclesfield at 13/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Charlie Warren and Isaac Hutchinson to both score anytime at 24/1 (bet365) 0.1pt on Charlie Warren and Isaac Hutchinson to both score a brace at 1393/1 (bet365) *All kick off 19:45 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I AM BACK - for one whole week! While Jimmy is enjoying a well deserved week in the Spanish sun, I’ll be (kind of) covering his next two columns. My last article was so long ago I can’t even remember the bets, but in true Jimmy The Punt style I’ve got a 50/1 and a 5/1 goalscorer from the EFL, before shifting my focus to a barrage of non-league bets.

Stevenage vs Leyton Orient Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

JAMES MORRIS is in the best goalscoring form of his life. Granted, he has only scored one goal in his career — but it came two weeks ago. As the old saying goes, "you wait ages for (East) London buses and then two turn up at once." Prior to his January move to Brisbane Road, Morris had started 42 league games for Watford, mustering just seven shots — grim reading for those deluded enough to have been backing his goals this midweek. However, under the guidance of Richie Wellens, the 24-year-old has been given greater attacking freedom as the O's attempt to drag themselves to safety. The full-back had two shots against Plymouth and registered an assist, before scoring from wing-back against Northampton with a classy finish. This was followed by two shots against Barnsley, before blanking against Bradford - a game in which Orient managed just five shots. Given the frequency with which he's finding himself in attacking positions, the 20/1 about him SCORING is worth a punt, with a smaller stake on the 50/1 FIRST GOALSCORER. Boro have conceded just nine home goals, while Orient rank fourth worst for away points, so I could be left with extreme egg on my face. I've had worse 20/1 bets (I think?).

Fleetwood vs Cheltenham Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

The case of ISAAC HUTCHINSON is certainly a curious one. Involved in 37 league games last season for relegated Bristol Rovers, the 25-year-old was loaned to Cheltenham at the end of the summer transfer window. He was a key component in the Robins' attack, so was recalled as The Gas were locked in a relegation battle. Hutchinson saw just 57 league minutes over January before being loaned back to the Robins, where he has shone by SCORING five goals in six starts. That makes the 4/1 look a touch big.

Aldershot vs Carlisle Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: DAZN

From one successful loanee in the EFL to another in non-league. CHARLIE WARREN has been exceptional since joining on loan from Bolton and is a major reason for Aldershot's upturn in form, SCORING 0.75 goals per 90 since his arrival. The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in 10 starts, including a consolation in the 2-1 loss to Forest Green at the weekend. Part of a fluid Aldershot attack, Warren is averaging 2.4 shots per match and 1.5 shots on target. On top of this, his three big chances missed show he's consistently getting into promising goalscoring positions. Against a Carlisle side with just one clean sheet in 11, Warren will fancy his chances of adding to his impressive campaign.

Woking vs Boreham Wood Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: DAZN

Woking played seven consecutive away games due to constant postponements caused by their poor pitch. Saturday's 3-1 win over Tamworth was their first game at Kingfield since the FA Trophy victory over Macclesfield in January. It also ended a four-game winless run, easing any lingering relegation worries. The Cardinals were four points off the play-offs in December but found themselves just five points clear of safety, leading to the dismissal of Neal Ardley. They've scored five goals and picked up four points in the two games since his departure, so things are looking up. Making the trip to Surrey are a Boreham Wood side who have surprised many this campaign (me included). Despite a five-way scrap for the National League South title, Boreham Wood managed to scrape through the playoffs. Having watched them last season, I was convinced they'd struggle creatively and that their pragmatic style would see them relegated. However, Luke Garrard has completely reinvigorated their playing style, with the Wood now among the league's entertainers thanks to their open and expansive football. Of their 17 away games, 13 have seen over 2.5 goals, with their dynamic attack causing problems everywhere. Their last three games have produced 18 goals - a 3-2 loss to Southend, followed by home wins over York (3-2) and Brackley (5-3). Boasting perhaps the best player in the league, the best winger, and the third-top scorer, the visitors are a force to be reckoned with going forward, scoring the second-most goals in the league.

Darlington vs Buxton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: DAZN

Back-to-back 2-1 losses have left Darlington just one point clear of the chasing pack in the playoff race. The defeat at Chester was an xG battering (3.60–1.05) something that hasn't been familiar for Darlo in recent weeks. Steve Watson's side have scored 66 goals and conceded 51 in just 35 games - an average of 3.34 goals per game. I love Buxton. I don't know what it is - I just can't help loving John McGrath and his style of football. The Bucks won't make the play-offs and that could signal the end of McGrath's reign, but I'll enjoy his glistening bald head while I can. With 55 goals scored and 52 conceded in 35 games, Buxton matches are averaging 3.1 goals, with over 2.5 landing in each of the last four, as well as 12 of 16 away from home.

Marine vs Macclesfield Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: DAZN

Macclesfield made headlines for their famous FA Cup win over Crystal Palace, but they're also in good shape to reach the play-offs on their return to the National League North. Despite Robbie Savage leaving for Forest Green - and seemingly taking any player he fancied - the Silkmen are just a point off the play-offs with a game in hand. A dominant display against Chorley ended in an unfortunate 2-1 defeat for John Rooney's side, making it 12 straight league games featuring OVER 2.5 GOALS. Marine are also in play-off contention, sitting eight points off Telford with three games in hand. After back-to-back home defeats, Bobby Grant will be keen to see a response in midweek and apply pressure to those above. While only 10 of 17 home games have gone over 2.5 goals, five of the last six have seen this bet land.