The left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park from Aston Villa and played his part in keeping the Magpies in the Premier League with 16 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side, who eventually finished 11th.

Targett has now agreed a four-year deal to remain on Tyneside permanently with the club’s first transfer of the summer set to cost a total of £15million, the PA news agency understands.

Ex-Southampton defender Targett told the official club website: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club.

“For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I’m really happy to be here.”