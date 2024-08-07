Mats Hummels: Brighton and West Ham chasing former World Cup winner

Brighton are closing in on the signing of Germany international Mats Hummels.

Various reports claim that the 35-year-old, who left Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract in the summer, is a target for the Seagulls ahead of the new Premier League campaign. But they face competition from West Ham who have also expressed an interest. Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler - four years younger than the centre-back - is believed to have called Hummels to explain his project with the South coast side.

Hummels was a part of the Dortmund team which reached the Champions League final last season, losing to Real Madrid 2-0 at Wembley. He played an integral part in the side's run to Wembley, winning the Man of the Match award in both legs of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. The centre-back has earned 78 caps for the Germany national team following his debut against Malta in 2010 and was part of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He wasn't selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup or the 2024 European Championship on home soil, despite involvement in the October and November international breaks in 2023. West Ham also in the running While the Seagulls are believed to be the frontrunners, West Ham are their main competitors for his signature.

🚨⚒️ West Ham are also monitoring the situation of Mats #Hummels! #WHUFC considering to bring in one more experienced central defender this window. Hummels is on their list.



A late attempt from West Ham is not excluded. Instead, Bologna have withdrawn their offer for Hummels… pic.twitter.com/3zJOG0xk4G — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 6, 2024

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has already been active in the transfer market following his appointment as replacement to David Moyes. They have signed six players so far this summer, with Hummels' Dortmund teammate Niclas Füllkrug and former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez the most recent additions. Brighton have also welcomed new faces, breaking their record signing fee to bring in Gambian international Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for around £30million. The Seagulls have also signed Dutch defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for approximately £27million. Despite the interest, Hummels hasn't fully ruled out retirement at this stage.