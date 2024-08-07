Mats Hummels: Brighton and West Ham chasing former World Cup winner

Brighton are closing in on the signing of Germany international Mats Hummels.
Various reports claim that the 35-year-old, who left Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract in the summer, is a target for the Seagulls ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
But they face competition from West Ham who have also expressed an interest.
Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler - four years younger than the centre-back - is believed to have called Hummels to explain his project with the South coast side.
Hummels was a part of the Dortmund team which reached the Champions League final last season, losing to Real Madrid 2-0 at Wembley.
He played an integral part in the side's run to Wembley, winning the Man of the Match award in both legs of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.
The centre-back has earned 78 caps for the Germany national team following his debut against Malta in 2010 and was part of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He wasn't selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup or the 2024 European Championship on home soil, despite involvement in the October and November international breaks in 2023.
While the Seagulls are believed to be the frontrunners, West Ham are their main competitors for his signature.
Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has already been active in the transfer market following his appointment as replacement to David Moyes.
They have signed six players so far this summer, with Hummels' Dortmund teammate Niclas Füllkrug and former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez the most recent additions.
Brighton have also welcomed new faces, breaking their record signing fee to bring in Gambian international Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for around £30million.
The Seagulls have also signed Dutch defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for approximately £27million.
Despite the interest, Hummels hasn't fully ruled out retirement at this stage.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.