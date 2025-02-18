Matheus Cunha could be the attacker Liverpool need in their summer rebuild

Matheus Cunha was always destined for the very top.

It’s just taken him a little bit longer than people anticipated having taken what some might call an unconventional route. Aged 18, he left Coritiba in Brazil to sign for FC Sion in the Swiss league. After impressing there, he was signed by Red Bull backed juggernaut RB Leipzig. Their entire model is built on finding talent, developing talent and selling talent for huge profit. He was supposed to be next on the production line at the Red Bull Arena. His second goal for the Bundesliga side was later nominated for the FIFA Puskas award. The talent was there for all to see. It was just about harnessing it.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t happening for him with RB Leipzig and he was sold to rivals Hertha Berlin in what could best be described as a surprise move. It didn’t really work out for him in the German capital either, netting just 13 times across 40 appearances in all competitions. Still, this didn’t put off Atletico Madrid. The LaLiga giants have a knack for getting it right with attackers. Moving to the Spanish capital was a huge seal of approval for the fleet-footed forward. Again, though, it just didn’t work out. Having said that, it was still a bit of a shock to see him join Wolves on a loan deal in January 2023. However, it wasn’t a shock when the Premier League side decided to turn this move into a permanent one in a deal rumoured to be worth £35million. The 25-year-old has been a revelation since the move to England. And now he’s being courted by some of the best teams in the country. Interest in him has increased since it was revealed the deal he signed last month has a release clause of £62.5million which can be activated in the summer. Cunha is one of the most highly-sought after attackers in Europe right now. While playing for a struggling side in the English top-flight, he’s netted 24 goals in 56 Premier League outings since the permanent switch to Molineux.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in him as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. Ruben Amorim has reportedly put him at the top of his summer wishlist at Manchester United as he looks to put his stamp on things at Old Trafford. Liverpool, meanwhile, could be in the market for someone just like the Wolves No10 in the summer. Arne Slot confirmed as much recently. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Reds' clash against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, Slot was asked about the type of attacker he likes to have in his team, and whether he wants more of a 'facilitator' rather than a goalscorer. “I will be happy if that player becomes both. ‘Facilitator’, nice word, I didn’t know that one yet, and scoring goals himself – that is, again, what we want to achieve in the end.” And then the former Feyenoord man went out of his way ahead of Liverpool’s match against Wolves recently to praise the 11-cap international. The Dutchman said: "Matheus Cunha is a quality player and he has the quality to play for one of the top five teams in England. If you go to the Dutch league and look at the team in 17th place, there is no player who could play for Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord". Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk also alluded to Cunha being the ‘danger man’ for the away side, so it is clear that people within the club have a lot of respect for the former RB Leipzig maestro.

And with the Premier League leaders expected to be in the market for attackers this summer due to uncertainty surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and even Diogo Jota, why wouldn’t Cunha be on their list? He put in a man of the match showing against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday. He completed the most dribbles (four), was the most fouled played (five), won the most duels (nine) and had a total of six shots (the most of any player), all while creating a chance for the visitors. Cunha also scored for Vitor Pereira’s side, placing a left-footed effort from outside of the penalty area beyond the reach of Alisson Becker.

Few players in the world beat the Liverpool No1 from distance on their stronger side. Cunha managed it on his weaker side. That, alone, is enough to get him on the list of potential Darwin successors. It was his 12th strike of the season in the Premier League to go along with his four assists in the English top tier. He’s racked up 16 goal involvements in just shy of 2,000 minutes leading the line for one of the worst teams in the league. Right now, Wolves are tracking to finish on 29 points. They’re fortunate that there are three worse teams. Cunha isn’t an elite goalscorer, he isn’t going to net you 20 goals in the Premier League. But if Liverpool do manage to keep Salah, do they need someone like that? This season, Slot has used his centre-forward almost as a second attacking midfielder alongside Dominik Szoboszlai. He’s even opted to use Diaz in the role when Darwin has been fit, highlighting the fact the Dutch tactician wants more than just a goal threat in that position, at least right now. Cunha could be the facilitator. The striker Liverpool have lacked since the departure of his compatriot, Roberto Firmino. The release clause makes it an easier deal to do than someone like Alexander Isak. Sometimes, the easy deals are the right deals to do.