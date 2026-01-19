Marseille vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Virgil van Dijk 1+ total shots at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Virgin van Dijk to score anytime at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

It's quite remarkable that for all of Liverpool's problems this season they're on quite the lengthy unbeaten run. Arne Slot's side haven't lost in 12 games but the issue they're having is securing all three points on offer - six have ended in draws which includes their last four in the Premier League. You hear the usual opinions of "there's not really a better time to play them" but then teams aren't beating them. In the cases of Burnley and Leeds though, a point apiece at Anfield is certainly a bonus. A trip to Marseille awaits them and it's a must-win given their current position in the Champions League table. The Reds are currently 9th with only goal difference keeping them out of the top eight.

Pressure is mounting on Liverpool boss Arne Slot

For non-regular followers of French football - which is basically everyone - Marseille sit third in the Ligue 1 standings. Who are top? PSG of cou...oh no hang on it's Lens. They've got a point advantage over the typical dominant force from the capital. Marseille have beaten PSG at the Velodrome this season but there's a couple of things to note. The first being that was back in mid-September and the other is that the four away games against current top six sides have all ended in defeat. The logic of Liverpool's current run should put me off but I am half tempted by their 19/20 price for a much-needed victory here. Instead, I will focus on VIRGIL VAN DIJK, with the prices for 1+ TOTAL SHOTS and as an ANYTIME GOALSCORER looking particularly generous compared to what we usually get.

Liverpool should have aerial superiority here. Marseille lack height and presence off the ground. In fact, only Metz and PSG rank lower in terms of aerial duels won in the French top-flight this season. The visitors sit eighth in this metric in the Premier League but the pairing of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté should cause significant issues at set-piece situations. Van Dijk's yet to net in the league this season which is a surprise but he has two on his tally in this competition - he struck in wins over Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. Five of six Champions League appearances have delivered at least one shot and, even with Liverpool fancied for success, the potential of game state being in their favour for corners adds further appeal to the picks. Marseille don't really possess anyone with the potential to stop him at corners and free-kicks, making the prices on offer worth taking in this one.