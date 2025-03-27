Samsunspor vs Kasimpasa Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Saturday High-flying SAMSUNSPOR are enjoying an excellent campaign in Turkey’s Super Lig. Sitting securely in third, the Red Lightning are on-course for Europa League qualification due to their consistently strong efforts against sides outside of the top-five (W15-D3-L3). Thomas Reis’ team are fancied to enhance that record this weekend against mid-table Kasimpasa. But rather than back a Samsunspor success, the more appealing angle is to support Samsunspor scoring OVER 1.5 GOALS at even money. The wager has won in 10 of the home side’s last 11 Mayıs Stadium outings with the hosts averaging 2.00 goals per-game here, creating three big chances per-game on average, plus 1.68 Expected Goals (xG). Kasimpasa arrive on the back of three straight defeats, while the visitors have conceded multiple goals in 10 of their previous 12 Super Lig showdowns across all venues. Exclude the bottom-six and the Apaches have leaked at least twice in seven of nine away days, as well as against nine of their 11 top-half opponents. The guests face 1.77 xG per-game on their travels.

Sassuolo vs Reggiana Kick-off time: 18:30 GMT, Saturday SASSUOLO are looking for an immediate route back to Serie A and after a sticky start to the season, the Neroverdi have cruised into a nine-point lead at the top of the table. Fabio Grosso’s group have picked up 20 triumphs from their past 26 Serie B matches, scoring 2.19 goals per-game, whilst their record at the Mapei Stadium also commands huge respect. The Emilia-Romagna outfit have picked up top honours in 12 of 15 home fixtures – exclude the top-four and Sassuolo have posted 11 wins from 12 here, scoring at least twice in 10 of those tussles. Include away outings and the hosts have returned an astonishing 18 victories from 19 when facing-off against teams in ninth and below across the campaign. SASSUOLO TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS has paid-out in 15 of those 19 dates and a repeat appeals here against Reggiana. The visitors are only two points above second-bottom, are winless in seven, have lost seven of 15 away days and managed just three clean sheets since mid-October. The strugglers have been beaten in all three fixtures against the top-three.

LAZIO have been the great entertainers in Serie A this season – 72% of matches have featured at least three goals with games averaging 3.14 goals. The Biancocelesti have been particularly profitable for goals-based backers at their Stadio Olimpico base this season and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks overpriced at 10/11 when Torino come to town. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score Sky Bet The goals per-game output increases to 3.43 at Lazio’s base with 11 of 14 fixtures banking for both over 2.5 goals and BTTS backers. Marco Baroni’s boys have notched in all bar one of those dates, striking at least twice on nine occasions. However, the hosts have only managed to keep their sheets clean twice here, the last of which occurred in November. Nine of Lazio’s last 13 saw our proposed play pay-out, whilst seven of Torino’s previous 11 have followed suit with the visitors getting on the scoresheet in each of those 11 encounters. Six of the guests’ eight trips to top-half teams have delivered in the BTTS column with the Granata notching in 12 of 15 away, keeping just four shutouts themselves.