Bradford vs MK Dons Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 3/4 | Draw 5/2 | Away 3/1 BRADFORD produced a sterling effort in midweek against League One leaders Birmingham despite losing their EFL Trophy clash at St Andrew’s. The Bantams boss Graham Alexander was proud of his players efforts and will hope they can pick up where they left off to justify their position as attractive favourites TO WIN at home to MK Dons on Saturday. CLICK HERE to back Bradford to beat MK Dons with Sky Bet Bradford have been rock-solid League Two hosts, posting the best home points per-game return thus far, picking up top honours in 12 of 16 Valley Parade showdowns, conceding just 10 goals. The Bantams have bagged victories in nine of their last 13 home or away league contests and should be well-capable of piling more misery on an out-of-form Dons outfit. MK’s season has really unravelled lately. The Buckinghamshire boys have dropped down to 16th with nine defeats in their past 15 league fixtures, with the Dons delivering W1-D1-L5 in their previous seven away days. Scott Lindsay’s troops are second-bottom on Expected Points (xP) ratings over the last 12 match days and have lost 11 of 14 travelling to the top-18.

High-flying NOTTS COUNTY are firm and fair pre-match favourites ahead of Saturday’s date with lowly Tranmere. The Magpies have been strong operators against the lesser lights, picking up top honours in 10 of 14 meetings with sides in 16th and below. With a fearsome forward line, underpinned by a hugely improved defensive structure, they’re a force. At Meadow Lane, Notts have conceded just nine league goals in 15 games, with seven of those contests seeing the hosts WIN TO NIL – a repeat appeals at 9/5 here. County top the home Expected Points (xP) rankings and have won the shot count in 13 of those 15 fixtures in front of their home supporters, giving up just 0.85 expected goals against (xGA) per-game CLICK HERE to back Notts County to win to nil with Sky Bet Tranmere are third-bottom, have won twice since November’s international break, losing 10 of their most recent 17. Rovers are an abysmal W2-D2-L11 on their travels, scoring just nine goals and conceding 33, firing blanks in eight of those 15 away days. The Wirral club are bottom on away xP, averaging only 0.67 xG and generating a league-low 11 Big Chances.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 2/7 | Draw 19/4 | Away 7/1

Bayern Munich have been well below par in the past week, scrapping a 0-0 draw despite a battering away at Bayer Leverkusen before grabbing a last-gasp goal to avoid an embarrassing home defeat to Celtic in the Champions League. Vincent Kompany’s crew were routinely exposed in both encounters and looked vulnerable at short prices here. Eintracht Frankfurt have given the German giants plenty of tough workouts in recent years, losing only three of their last eight Bundesliga meetings and only once suffering a reverse by a two-goal margin or more. Die Adler have scored in seven of those eight encounters and seen both teams to score bank in eight of their last nine trips to face Bayern in Munich. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS therefore appeals again, with the reverse clash ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Eintracht have the capacity to cause the table-toppers serious problems on Sunday. Die Alder have proven on trips to both Leipzig and Leverkusen that they have the ability to mix it with the league’s elite away from home. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet This wager has won in all six of Frankfurt’s match-ups with fellow top-six sides, whilst five of Bayern’s seven showdowns with the top-five have seen both sides score.