Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Ironi Tiberias Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/4 | Draw 19/5 | Away 15/2 HAPEOL BE'ER SHEVA lead the Israeli Premier League by four points as we enter the final furlong of the regular season. Just four matchdays remain and the league leaders will be eager to extend their impressive unbeaten home record when lowly Ironi Tiberias arrive. Be'er Sheva look well worthy of an interest TO WIN TO NIL here. The Camels are W16-D4-L2 across the campaign, boasting a W8-D3-L0 record in front of their own supporters. The five-time champions have recorded 11 (50%) clean sheets this season and shipped just 13 goals in their 22 showdowns, posting W11-D2-L0 when facing-off against bottom-half dwellers and shipping only seven goals in that 13-game sample. Ironi Tiberias (W4-D8-L10) are third-bottom with a W1-D4-L6 record on the road. The lowly visitors have scored just four goals in those 11 away days and failed to score in each of their six away defeats. Having already been turned over 2-0 at home to Be'er Sheva, a similar outcome could be in the offing considering their impotent efforts on their travels.

East Fife vs Bonnyrigg Rose Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/1 Scottish League Two table-toppers EAST FIFE sit four points clear atop the fourth-tier thanks to an impressive run of eight wins in their last 10 league matches. The Fifers have proven particularly formidable at their fortress Bayview Stadium home (W10-D1-L1) and therefore hold plenty of appeal as hosts ahead of Saturday's clash with Bonnyrigg. Dick Campbell's crew average 2.75 goals per-game in front of their own supporters, leaking on only eight occasions, giving the group the best home record in the league by a distance. Now they face one of the worst travellers. A tasty nine of their 10 triumphs saw East Fife strike at least twice and so the 3/4 on EAST FIFE TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS stands-out. Bottom-half scrappers Bonnyrigg were bulldozed 5-0 here back in October and come into this clash having conceded two goals or more in seven of their most recent nine (W2-D1-L6). Rose are W1-D1-L7 away at top-half teams, shipping multiple goals in eight of those nine contests with their most recent five away days ending in 0-3, 0-3, 0-2, 0-2 and 1-5 losses.

Fiorentina vs Como Kick-off time: 11:30 GMT, Sunday

Home 1/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/1 FIORENTINA sit just three points shy of the top-four in Serie A after impressing in back-to-back games against defending champions Inter. La Viola were eye-catching 3-0 winners in Florence before an unfortunate and controversial 2-1 defeat in the reverse on Monday. Back at their Stadio Artemio Franchi base, Fiorentina look well worthy of our support as even money favourites TO WIN against Como. La Viola had tabled three successive triumphs prior to their defeat at San Siro and with seven league victories in their past 10 in front of their own supporters, look underrated by the market for Sunday morning's showdown.

Como start the weekend two points above the drop-zone following three straight defeats and four losses in their last five, leaking multiple goals in each reverse. Cesc Fabregas’ group have been beaten in eight of 10 encounters with the current top-eight, have kept only two clean sheets all season and rank rock-bottom for 'big chances' (xG over 0.30) created away from home. Fiorentina were comfortable 2-0 winners in Como back in November and boast a W9-D4-L1 return when welcoming bottom-half opposition to the Franchi since the start of last season. La Viola should be solid odds-on favourites to seal top honours here.