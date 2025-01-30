Peterhead vs Forfar Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/13 | Draw 5/2 | Away 18/5 PETERHEAD dropped vital points in the Scottish League Two promotion race last weekend after being edged out 1-0 by mid-table Spartans. The Blue Toon will look to bounce back to winning ways this weekend when they return to their formidable Balmoor base – the Aberdeenshire outfit have posted W8-D1-L2 in front of their own supporters. When welcoming sides outside of the top-four, Peterhead have posted W7-D1-L0 here with the hosts also banking top honours in five of their past six in front of their own fans. The Blue Toon are available at 8/11 (1.73) TO WIN on Saturday, a price that’s well worth getting onside with the SPFL’s rock-bottom outfit Forfar next in the firing line. CLICK HERE to back Peterhead to win with Sky Bet Forfar (W3-D6-L11) have been beaten in eight of their nine previous away days, scoring only five goals along the way. Exclude fellow bottom-three sides and Athletic have returned a rotten W0-D6-L10 this term, losing each of their eight road trips. Sitting six points adrift of their nearest rivals, the away side are easily opposed at the prices.

Reims vs Nantes Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 11/10 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5 Ligue 1 is averaging 2.89 goals this season with 58% of fixtures seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE oblige and Sunday afternoon’s showdown between Reims and Nantes has the potential to bolster those numbers. The two teams are embroiled in the bottom-half scrap to avoid a bottom-three finish, and so unsurprisingly, neither have been trustworthy defensively. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Both Reims and Nantes have managed only three clean sheets each thus far with the hosts conceding in nine of their 10 home fixtures. Reims have provided BTTS profit in six of their 10 home tussles despite a difficult schedule, whilst seven of their eight encounters against the lesser lights have also seen both sides oblige with Stade scoring in 14/18 overall. Nantes arrive having silenced a solitary Ligue 1 side since August – a 17-game sample, which has provided Both Teams To Score profit on 14 occasions. Les Canaris have also recorded only one clean sheet on their travels, with eight of those outings banking in the BTTS column, suggesting the 17/20 (1.86) available from Unibet is well worthy of an interest.

Entertainment is expected at Deutsche Bank Park as two of the Bundesliga’s most exciting sides lock horns. Only Bayern Munich (58) and Bayer Leverkusen (46) have scored more Bundesliga goals than Sunday’s pairing of Eintracht Frankfurt (44) and Wolfsburg (42) – the duo have each fired a solitary blank across their opening 19 top-flight encounters. Frankfurt have struck twice or more in seven of their nine outings in front of their own supporters, whilst plundering nine league goals in their four encounters since the winter break, hitting multiple strikes on three occasions. Six of Die Adler’s nine home dates have cleared the Over 3.5 Goals line, with six also banking for Both Teams To Score backers. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet Wolfsburg have notched at least twice in nine of their 10 tussles with top-10 outfits and repeated that feat in seven of their nine away days. However, Die Wolfe have managed just four shutouts all season, leaking multiple goals in nine of 11 meetings with the top-11. Six of their nine away have gone Over 3.5 with the same hit-rate occurring for BTTS pay-outs.