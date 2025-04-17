WREXHAM can take a step closer to an unprecedented third successive promotion by beating relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers at the Racecourse on Good Friday. The Dragons have won 15 of their 21 home fixtures this season, winning 12 of 14 when hosting sides in 10th and below – 11 of those victories included UNDER 3.5 GOALS. That’s my angle of attack here with Wrexham notching four goals or more just once across their League One campaign, though Phil Parkinson’s posse have accumulated a league best 21 clean sheets. Backing WREXHAM TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS gives us an even-money play with the wager already paying-out in 62% of the Dragons’ home dates.

Iñigo Calderón looks as though he will be unable to save Bristol Rovers from the drop

Bristol Rovers arrive following a hugely underwhelming home reverse to Exeter last weekend, a result that saw the Gas slide into the bottom four. It’s now six successive defeats for a team beaten in 16 of 21 away games this season, scoring only four goals across their last 15 road trips. When travelling to the sides currently sitting in 17th and above, Rovers have returned one point from 15 matches and in 12 trips to top-14 teams they have scored only twice. CLICK HERE to back Wrexham and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet

Forfar vs Bonnyrigg Rose Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 29/10 Bonnyrigg Rose are on the brink of a relegation play-off, putting their SPFL status in jeopardy. The Rosey Posey are rock-bottom of Scotland’s League Two following a horrendous run of form since early February (W0-D2-L9) and Jonny Stewart’s threadbare side could have their fate sealed on Saturday when they head to second-bottom Forfar. Forfar are W5-D3-L2 across their past 10 to climb clear of danger with the Loons also picking up maximum points in all three of their previous meetings with Bonnyrigg this term. Another FORFAR WIN is offered at evens on Saturday and holds plenty of appeal considering the plight of their opponents, who have failed to land a single shot on target in their last two matches. Bonnyrigg have managed a solitary point across their past nine away days and are conceding 2.56 goals per game on their travels. The visitors head to Station Park without suspended Ryan Porteous and also picked up a few more injuries in their 2-0 loss to East Fife last weekend, a third successive match without a goal. CLICK HERE to back Forfar with Sky Bet