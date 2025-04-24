- Follow @MarkOHaire
Football betting tips: Weekend best bets
Saturday
3pts Chesterfield to win and Over 1.5 goals vs Morecambe at 3/4 (bet365)
Sunday
2.5pts Birmingham to win and Over 1.5 goals vs Mansfield at evens (Betfair)
2.5pts Bournemouth to win and Under 4.5 goals vs Man Utd at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
Chesterfield vs Morecambe
- Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday
- Home 4/11 | Draw 10/3 | Away 11/2
Morecambe were relegated from League Two on Easter Monday following a comprehensive 3-1 defeat at Salford, the side’s fourth successive loss. Morale is bound to be low and it’s difficult to see the Shrimps snapping a 10-game losing streak on their travels here having also been beaten in 19 of their previous 23 tussles with top-half teams this term.
Derek Adams’ beleaguered outfit travel to a Chesterfield side still harbouring hopes of finishing in the play-off positions. The Spireites battled back to pinch a dramatic point against Bradford last time out and the opportunity to back CHESTERFIELD TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS at 3/4.
Chesterfield have already beaten Morecambe 5-2 in the reverse encounter, whilst taking top honours in six of eight meetings with bottom-five dwellers, notching at least two goals in each success. Paul Cook’s charges are W6-D4-L1 over the last eight weeks and have covered the Over 1.5 Goals angle in six of those showdowns.
Birmingham vs Mansfield
- Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday
- Home 8/15 | Draw 11/4 | Away 17/4
At the time of writing, Birmingham have four league games left to play. Already confirmed as League One champions, the Blues are looking to create history over the final fortnight with two more triumphs giving the group the League One points record, with three victories breaking the all-time EFL points record.
Yet Chris Davies’ crew are being priced-up on Sunday as if they’re already heading to the beach. With Birmingham motivated to finish the season strongly, I’m eager to snap-up eye-catching prices on the Blues enhancing their already outstanding campaign with another home victory – the hosts have already posted W18-D4-L0 at St Andrew’s this season.
Backing BIRMINGHAM TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS against Mansfield holds plenty of appeal. The Stags still aren’t certain of survival and come into this clash having W2-D5-L13 across their last 20, leaking 15 goals in their most recent five fixtures. Town have managed a solitary shutout since Boxing Day and are easily opposed in the Second City.
Bournemouth vs Manchester United
- Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday
- TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Home 4/6 | Draw 29/10 | Away 15/4
In the aftermath of Man Utd’s remarkable comeback win over Lyon in the Europa League, Red Devils’ boss Ruben Amorim confirmed Europe would now take a priority, saying: “We have to be really focused on the Europa League and take risks sometimes with kids in the Premier League. Fans have to understand that we have to focus on the Europa League.”
So with United due to face Athletic Club on Thursday night in a crucial Europa League semi-final, we can expect a reasonable degree of rest and rotation from Amorim on Sunday. Understandably, the market has therefore moved in Bournemouth’s favour, though we can still support BOURNEMOUTH TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS at 11/10.
Man Utd’s defeat to Wolves last week was their 15th of the season – their worst return since 1990 – and the Red Devils have now blanked in 13 top-flight tussles this term, including three of their most recent four. The visitors have taken just nine points from their past 10 league games with their only triumphs in that time coming against Leicester and Ipswich.
Odds correct at 1130 GMT (24/04/25)
