Birmingham vs Mansfield Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

Home 8/15 | Draw 11/4 | Away 17/4 At the time of writing, Birmingham have four league games left to play. Already confirmed as League One champions, the Blues are looking to create history over the final fortnight with two more triumphs giving the group the League One points record, with three victories breaking the all-time EFL points record. Yet Chris Davies’ crew are being priced-up on Sunday as if they’re already heading to the beach. With Birmingham motivated to finish the season strongly, I’m eager to snap-up eye-catching prices on the Blues enhancing their already outstanding campaign with another home victory – the hosts have already posted W18-D4-L0 at St Andrew’s this season. CLICK HERE to back Birmingham to win and Over 1.5 goals with Sky Bet Backing BIRMINGHAM TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS against Mansfield holds plenty of appeal. The Stags still aren’t certain of survival and come into this clash having W2-D5-L13 across their last 20, leaking 15 goals in their most recent five fixtures. Town have managed a solitary shutout since Boxing Day and are easily opposed in the Second City.