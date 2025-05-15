- Follow @MarkOHaire
Football betting tips: Weekend best bets
Friday
3pts Aston Villa to win and Under 4.5 Goals vs Spurs (19:30) at evens (Sky Bet)
Sunday
2.5pts Under 3.5 cards in Everton vs Southampton (12:00) at 31/40 (Betvictor)
2.5pts Jamie Vardy to score anytime in Leicester vs Ipswich (14:00) at 17/10 (Betfair)
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
- Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday
- TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 13/2
Aston Villa probably couldn’t have picked more obliging Premier League visitors on Friday night if they’d tried. Unai Emery’s in-form outfit are chasing an eighth league win in nine as they bid to seal a top-five finish and the highly-motivated hosts will be facing-off against a Tottenham team with their priorities very much elsewhere this weekend.
Spurs head to fortress Villa Park with their focus understandably on the Europa League final and it’s therefore difficult to assume we’ll see a major improvement on their dreadful recent EPL displays. Dominated at home by Crystal Palace last time out, the visitors have now lost 20 top-flight matches this term, as well as 11 trips to top-14 teams.
With little motivation or form to speak of, Tottenham are easily opposed. Villa are enjoying their second-longest unbeaten home run (W14-D6-L0) and come into this contest off a series of eye-catching defensive efforts, restricting their last eight opponents to just 0.94 expected goals (xG) per game. ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS pays a generous even money.
Everton vs Southampton
- Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday
- TV Channel: TNT Sports 1
- Home 2/5 | Draw 18/5 | Away 6/1
Sunday promises to be an emotive and evocative afternoon as Everton play their final Premier League match at Goodison Park. The Toffees will be using Sunday’s showdown to celebrate the legacy of the famous stadium and the match against Southampton should have an end-of-season feel about it, and so I’m happy to back against cards here.
Saints have beaten Derby’s record-low points tally last term and can therefore play without pressure here and enjoy the occasion. So with very little riding on the outing, it’s difficult to imagine a feisty fixture unfolding on Merseyside. With that in-mind, backing UNDER 3.5 CARDS has to hold appeal at 31/40.
Two of Everton’s past three EPL fixtures featured a maximum of one booking, whilst Southampton have seen the Under 3.5 Cards mark bank in 11 of their previous 14. Michael Oliver isn’t always the most obliging of officials, however, the arbiter was very forgiving in his last contest and has now flashed 5+ cautions only twice in his last eight encounters.
Leicester vs Ipwsich
- Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Sunday
- Home 13/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 19/10
Sunday is Jame Vardy Day around Leicester as the Foxes legend plays his final home fixture before moving on from the East Midlands outfit. The veteran forward is in the shop window and the limelight-loving hitman will be eager to appease supporters on his send-off – others might well be on the beach, but Jamie Vardy will most definitely not be here.
Vardy needs just one goal to reach 200 goals for Leicester, and we can expect the 38-year-old to be doing all he possible can to hit the landmark at the King Power Stadium. Fortunately for he and Leicester, Ipswich are one of the more obliging away sides in the top-flight, shipping 2.00 goals per-game on their travels and keeping two clean sheets all season.
Jamie VARDY is 17/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME here though shrewd punters should aim to partner his Anytime Goalscorer price with Jamie Vardy To Be Booked. It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the striker whip his shirt-off to celebrate the milestone which would incur an immediate yellow card.
Odds correct at 0945 BST (15/05/25)
