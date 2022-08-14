Mark O'Haire went two for two last weekend, and he returns to pick out his best bets from across this weekend's action.
2.5pts Rangers to win to nil v Ross County at 4/5 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Brest v Montpellier at 11/10 (10bet)
Mark O'Haire's weekend nap, which was 19.8pts in profit last season with an ROI of 23%, will be released exclusively to Members Extra readers at midday every Friday.
Rangers upset the odds to stun PSV Eindhoven and reach the Champions League group-stage for the first time in more than a decade this midweek.
The Govan group can now expect a £25m windfall for securing qualification, with Europe’s leading lights heading to Ibrox for competitive continental football in the coming weeks. Exciting times.
The Teddy Bears must now refocus ahead of a return to domestic matters on Saturday, and whilst there’s a reasonable argument to suggest Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s boys could be a little delirious following their heroic achievements, I’m fully expecting standard service to resume when Ross County pitch up.
During last season’s eye-catching run to the Europa League final, Rangers returned W12-D4-L1 in their matches immediately after European action.
The only loss came in the club’s first away Premiership fixture of the campaign, whilst the Gers posted W1-D2-L0 when taking on Celtic in similar circumstances, highlighting an ability to reproduce in quick turnarounds.
Having already dropped points in difficult circumstances at Hibs last weekend, Van Bronckhorst and his squad know no further slip-ups can be afforded at this stage of the campaign and the Teddy Bears tend to be rock-solid operators at Ibrox.
Rangers have W35-D4-L1 here since the start of 2020/21 – 28 (70%) of those triumphs arrived alongside clean sheets with the hosts allowing just 0.40 goals per-game.
The Govan club have tabled 12 victories from their past 13 head-to-heads with Ross County, and the visitors have been beaten without scoring in seven of their last nine trips to the Old Firm.
The Staggies (W1-D0-L3) have produced an average of just 0.56 xG from open play across their first four fixtures – only 0.08 xG from open play when welcoming Celtic - and rank inside the bottom-three for shots, on-target efforts and attempts from inside the penalty box.
It therefore makes sense to support RANGERS TO WIN TO NIL at 4/5 (1.80) with Sky Bet.
Both Teams To Sore obliged in Montpellier’s match with Auxerre last weekend to give us another winning NAP in Members Extra and I’m keen to follow a similar theme when MHSC travel to Brest on Sunday afternoon with OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE standing out at a best price of 11/10 - though the general even money is still a play.
The first six matches involving these two clubs this term have featured a whopping 26 goals (4.33 goals per-game), with all six paying-out for Both Teams To Score backers, five overcoming the Over 2.5 Goals hurdle and four even producing four goals or more.
I’m anticipating another open and enjoyable encounter between two attack-minded sides.
Montpellier might be missing key playmaker Teji Savanier but La Paillade will continue to threaten in forward areas.
Olivier Dall'Oglio’s outfit are blessed with a collection of quality midfield and final-third options, boast plenty of pace and poise, plus the mind-set to pose problems on the road. However, MHSC still aren’t to be trusted defensively.
La Paillade have major concerns at centre-back and have appeared vulnerable at set-pieces during the embryonic stages of the season.
It’s no surprise to see Montpellier managing just four away clean sheets since the start of 2021/22, yet the visitors have scored in 14 of those 20 away days, with eight even breaking the Over 3.5 Goals barrier. They’re fun to follow.
Hosts Brest have impressed thus far despite a tricky schedule. Les Pirates provided plenty in a 3-2 reverse at Lens, before deserving more from a 1-1 draw at home to Marseille.
Last weekend Michel Der Zarkarian’s men took top hours away from Angers (3-1) with the Brittany side again faring very well in all the major performance data metrics.
Now back at their Stade Francis Le Ble base, Brest present a live danger. But for all their own exciting attacking flair and firepower, Les Pirates have been exposed on the flanks this term and are anything but pragmatic; the hosts have scored in 16/20 home games since the beginning of last season yet managed to silence their opponents just five times.
