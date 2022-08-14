2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score in Brest v Montpellier at 11/10 (10bet)

Sign up for free or login with your existing Sporting Life or Sky Bet account details.

Mark O'Haire's weekend nap, which was 19.8pts in profit last season with an ROI of 23%, will be released exclusively to Members Extra readers at midday every Friday.

Rangers vs Ross County

Rangers upset the odds to stun PSV Eindhoven and reach the Champions League group-stage for the first time in more than a decade this midweek.

The Govan group can now expect a £25m windfall for securing qualification, with Europe’s leading lights heading to Ibrox for competitive continental football in the coming weeks. Exciting times.

The Teddy Bears must now refocus ahead of a return to domestic matters on Saturday, and whilst there’s a reasonable argument to suggest Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s boys could be a little delirious following their heroic achievements, I’m fully expecting standard service to resume when Ross County pitch up.

During last season’s eye-catching run to the Europa League final, Rangers returned W12-D4-L1 in their matches immediately after European action.

The only loss came in the club’s first away Premiership fixture of the campaign, whilst the Gers posted W1-D2-L0 when taking on Celtic in similar circumstances, highlighting an ability to reproduce in quick turnarounds.

Having already dropped points in difficult circumstances at Hibs last weekend, Van Bronckhorst and his squad know no further slip-ups can be afforded at this stage of the campaign and the Teddy Bears tend to be rock-solid operators at Ibrox.

Rangers have W35-D4-L1 here since the start of 2020/21 – 28 (70%) of those triumphs arrived alongside clean sheets with the hosts allowing just 0.40 goals per-game.

The Govan club have tabled 12 victories from their past 13 head-to-heads with Ross County, and the visitors have been beaten without scoring in seven of their last nine trips to the Old Firm.

The Staggies (W1-D0-L3) have produced an average of just 0.56 xG from open play across their first four fixtures – only 0.08 xG from open play when welcoming Celtic - and rank inside the bottom-three for shots, on-target efforts and attempts from inside the penalty box.

It therefore makes sense to support RANGERS TO WIN TO NIL at 4/5 (1.80) with Sky Bet.