Strasbourg v Lyon

France’s top-flight is averaging an eye-catching 2.80 goals per-game thus far with a chunky 58% of fixtures producing profitable BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE returns.

That hit-rate implies blanket odds around 8/11 (1.72) might be expected in an average encounter yet there’s 4/5 (1.80) available when sharp-shooters Strasbourg host Lyon on Friday.

Strasbourg are scrapping for their Ligue 1 lives. Despite recording back-to-back victories, Le Racing are only above the drop zone on goal difference.

The Alsace outfit have always possessed the quality to pull clear of trouble, however, below-par defensive displays have proven their downfall with the hosts managing only four clean sheets across the campaign.

Going forward, few can match the predatory instincts of Habib Diallo and veteran hit-man Kevin Gameiro. The dangerous duo have contributed 26 goals to Strasbourg’s total tally this term and Les Bleu et Blanc are rarely off-target, finding the back of the net in all bar six of their 32 tussles. Le Racing have notched in 13 of their 16 Stade de la Meinau showdowns.

Lyon’s loss at home to Marseille last weekend has left Les Gones six points off European qualification. It’s now sink or swim for Laurent Blanc’s troops who have languished in mid-table for the majority of the season and suffered a disappointing cup semi-final exit just a matter of weeks ago. Still, OL have the firepower to make their mark here.

Skipper Alexandre Lacazette has already bagged 20 Ligue 1 goals for Lyon, with the visitors getting on the scoresheet in 12 of their past 14 fixtures, as well as netting in 13 of 16 away days. They have plundered multiple goals in six of eight trips to bottom-half dwellers, yet Les Gones have also leaked at struggling Troyes, Auxerre and Angers lately.

Ultimately, we’re backing BTTS at 4/5 (1.80) – a price that implies just a 56% chance of success - despite our proposed wager banking in 11/16 (69%) home Strasbourg outings, as well as 11/16 (69%) of Lyon’s games as guests.

It’s a must-win encounter between two front-foot sides with neither convincing defensively.