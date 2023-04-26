Mark O'Haire, whose column is just shy of +30pts in profit this season, kicks off this week's column by heading to France on Friday.
2.5pts Both teams to score in Strasbourg v Lyon at 4/5 (William Hill)
2.5pts Celtic Draw No Bet v Rangers at 8/11 (Star Sports)
France’s top-flight is averaging an eye-catching 2.80 goals per-game thus far with a chunky 58% of fixtures producing profitable BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE returns.
That hit-rate implies blanket odds around 8/11 (1.72) might be expected in an average encounter yet there’s 4/5 (1.80) available when sharp-shooters Strasbourg host Lyon on Friday.
Strasbourg are scrapping for their Ligue 1 lives. Despite recording back-to-back victories, Le Racing are only above the drop zone on goal difference.
The Alsace outfit have always possessed the quality to pull clear of trouble, however, below-par defensive displays have proven their downfall with the hosts managing only four clean sheets across the campaign.
Going forward, few can match the predatory instincts of Habib Diallo and veteran hit-man Kevin Gameiro. The dangerous duo have contributed 26 goals to Strasbourg’s total tally this term and Les Bleu et Blanc are rarely off-target, finding the back of the net in all bar six of their 32 tussles. Le Racing have notched in 13 of their 16 Stade de la Meinau showdowns.
Lyon’s loss at home to Marseille last weekend has left Les Gones six points off European qualification. It’s now sink or swim for Laurent Blanc’s troops who have languished in mid-table for the majority of the season and suffered a disappointing cup semi-final exit just a matter of weeks ago. Still, OL have the firepower to make their mark here.
Skipper Alexandre Lacazette has already bagged 20 Ligue 1 goals for Lyon, with the visitors getting on the scoresheet in 12 of their past 14 fixtures, as well as netting in 13 of 16 away days. They have plundered multiple goals in six of eight trips to bottom-half dwellers, yet Les Gones have also leaked at struggling Troyes, Auxerre and Angers lately.
Ultimately, we’re backing BTTS at 4/5 (1.80) – a price that implies just a 56% chance of success - despite our proposed wager banking in 11/16 (69%) home Strasbourg outings, as well as 11/16 (69%) of Lyon’s games as guests.
It’s a must-win encounter between two front-foot sides with neither convincing defensively.
Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic meet for the fifth time this term on Sunday as they contest the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. The Bhoys boast a W3-D1-L0 return from the previous four head-to-heads this season and CELTIC DRAW NO BET just looks too big to turn down at inviting 8/11 (1.72) quotes from Star Sports.
Ange Postecoglou’s outfit dropped their first home points of the campaign last weekend when Motherwell escaped Parkhead with a point. But the Hoops will have had an eye on this weekend’s contest knowing the Premiership title is almost certainly in the bag already.
The duo clashed in a controversial contest earlier in April, and whilst Rangers matched Celtic for the majority of the match, the Bhoys still ended up taking top honours despite performing well below their best. And with the Teddy Bears failing to convince as a defensive unit under Michael Beale, it’s hard to make a strong case for the underdogs here.
Rangers have backed a solitary 90-minute success in nine match-ups with their fierce Glaswegian neighbours since Postecoglou arrived – and that came way back in August 2021 – and so backing Celtic here, with the draw onside, makes perfect sense at an attractive price. This same selection was just 3/5 (1.60) when the pair last met at Hampden Park.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.