Troyes v Auxerre

When scanning Europe’s big five leagues, you expect to see the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich dominating the goals per-game records across their domestic divisions. You certainly don’t anticipate plucky Troyes featuring alongside the big-hitters.

Troyes were considered a serious relegation concern before a ball was kicked, and although Bruno Irles’ outfit come into Friday night’s Derby de la N77 against Auxerre only three points above the dreaded drop-zone, ESTAC’s proactive performances have produced enough promise to suggest they’re capable of sustaining themselves in mid-table.

ESTAC have already held high-flying Rennes and Lorient at their Stade de l'Aube base, as well as pushing PSG and Lens all the way on the road. Last weekend the Champagne club struck three times in a thrilling 4-3 reverse against the runaway table-toppers, and high-scoring showdowns have tended to be the norm under Irles’ gung-ho system.

Troyes have racked up 24 league goals (1.85 per-game) thus far - the likes of Monaco and Lille have notched just a solitary goal more – with the hosts netting in all bar two of their opening 13 tussles, and striking twice or more on eight occasions. ESTAC comfortably boast the best attack in the bottom-half. However, they’re still searching for their first shutout.

Only rock-bottom Angers have conceded more often than Troyes as eight opponents have managed multiple goals against ESTAC already. Unsurprisingly, Both Teams To Score has proven profitable in 11 of 13 fixtures, with contests averaging a monstrous 4.00 goals per-game (a figure no side in Europe’s leading leagues can better).

Newly-promoted Auxerre sit just one point shy of Troyes ahead of their derby dust-up with the Burgundy boys fresh from a first success since August. AJA overcame shot-shy Ajaccio 1-0 last weekend to earn only their second clean sheet of the campaign, both of which have now arrived on home soil against bottom-four opposition.

I’m certainly not trusting the visitors to repeat the feat here. On their travels, Auxerre have leaked twice or more in five of six away days (W1-D0-L5), shipping 16 goals despite goalkeeper Benoit Costil providing a series of standout efforts between the sticks. Nevertheless, the 1996 champions can play their part in expansive clash.

Christophe Pelissier’s troops have only twice failed to score since returning to the top-flight with 9/13 (69%) rewarding BTTS hunters. Five of their six away days have already paid out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS backers and 13/10 quotes on a repeat are difficult to dismiss with the same selection landing in 9/13 (69%) Troyes tussles.