Southampton v Fulham

Southampton are almost certainly heading for relegation following a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Saints are winless since early March, suffering seven losses in that 10-game streak, and have recorded just two victories at St Mary’s. It’s therefore easy to dismiss Ruben Selles’ side on Saturday afternoon against Fulham.

But I don’t expect Southampton to down tools just yet. Saints actually won the shot count 19-9 at the City Ground on Monday and generated 2.45 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) – only Manchester United have bettered that tally at Forest this term, suggesting the south coast club may still have something to offer as they seek to pull off the impossible.

Fulham certainly won’t be easy meat. The Cottagers were competitive in narrow defeats to both Man City and Liverpool before putting Leicester to the sword.

Having already turned over Everton and Leeds by 3-1 and 2-1 scorelines recently, the west Londoners have now tabled W8-D1-L0 against the bottom five, scoring 2+ goals in seven of those showdowns.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is back from a ban to potentially lead the Fulham line here, yet the visitors are already short enough in the majority of markets so instead I’ll be looking to attack OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 5/4 (2.25).

Overs has paid out in seven of Fulham’s last 10 tussles, six of which banked for BTTS backers. Elsewhere, six of the Cottagers’ nine contests with bottom-five strugglers saw our favoured wager pay and Marco Silva’s men arrive at St Mary’s searching for a first clean sheet in 11, so it’s surprising to see over 2.5 goals chalked up as the outsider.

We’re also now into the month of May, statistically-proven to be the highest scoring month of Premier League action.

Since 2014/15 (and excluding rescheduled football during COVID times) May averages a bulbous 2.95 goals per game in the top flight. It’s a trend repeated across the continent’s major leagues and strengthens our case for a goal-filled game.