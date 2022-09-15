2pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Aston Villa vs Southampton at 6/5 (10BET)

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Aston Villa return to action for the first time since their creditable 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The precious point eased the pressure on Steven Gerrard following four defeats in the Villains opening five Premier League matches; but failure to succeed in Friday night’s with Southampton will again provoke plenty of inquests.

Saints (W2-D1-L3) have performed above expectations during the opening stanza of the season. The south coast club were turned over 1-0 by Wolves in their most recent outing, although Ralph Hasenhuttl’s charges twice went agonisingly close through Che Adams to earning a share of the spoils at Molineux.

The market is favouring Villa here but it’s hard to have faith in the home team considering they’ve clinched top honours in only five of their 17 Villa Park league games under Gerrard’s watch.

The hosts have kept just five shutouts in that same sequence and so I’m much more comfortable taking a goals-based approach in the Second City.

Neither side has managed to keep a clean sheet in 2022/23 with eight of their combined 10 Premier League dates paying-out for Both Teams To Score backers, whilst seven of those showdowns crossed the Over 2.5 Goals barrier.

With 10/17 (59%) Villa home outings under Gerrard and 14/22 (64%) of Southampton’s away days since the start of last season delivering BTTS profit, I’m keen to support OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at an attractive 6/5.