Cadiz v Barcelona

Barcelona began their new era with an underwhelming goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, but the Catalans have been almost flawless since.

The Blaugrana have bagged four successive victories across La Liga and the Champions League by an aggregate 16-2, with mega signing Robert Lewandowski grabbing eight goals in that four-game streak.

With a trip to Bayern Munich in the week, there’s a chance Xavi rests and rotates his squad for Saturday’s trip to struggling Cadiz, yet Barcelona’s squad is so stacked this season that there’s unlikely to be a major downgrade in on-field quality; the likes of Gavi, Raphina and Ferran Torres are all fresh and raring to go having been benched on Wednesday.

So I’m anticipating another strong performance. Barca eviscerated Real Sociedad and Sevilla on the road – two of the traditionally toughest away days in Spain – and I’ll back the Blaugrana to repeat the feat here with BARCELONA -1 HANDICAP more than fair at 8/11 (1.73) with Betfair/Paddy Power.

Barcelona generated 5.48 expected goals (xG) in those aforementioned trips to San Sebastian and Sevilla, winning 4-1 and 3-0 respectively.

Now they’re facing Cadiz, who sit rock-bottom (W0-D0-L4), having lost three of their first four games by a margin of two-goals or more. The hosts have also averaged just 0.32 xG across their opening exchanges.