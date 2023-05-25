Monza vs Lecce

MONZA have enjoyed a memorable debut season in Serie A and the Biancorossi look well worth siding with in the DRAW NO BET market at 6/7 on Sunday when they welcome relegation-threatened Lecce to the Stadio Brianteo.

Despite losing their first five fixtures at this level, Monza have rapidly recovered to consolidate comfortably in the top-half of the table. Over the last 31 fixtures, Raffaele Palladino’s posse rank sixth for points earned – Milan have picked up a solitary point more, whilst Monza have actually performed better than the likes of Roma in that same sample.

Only Napoli have lost fewer games over that 31-game segment with Monza suffering just seven defeats. More recently, the newcomers have been beaten once in 12, with the Biancorossi toppling the likes of Napoli and Fiorentina at their Stadio Brianteo base, as well as holding Roma here recently.

Last weekend, Palladino’s outfit triumphed at Sassuolo to make it five wins from seven unbeaten outings and the hosts are finishing the campaign in fine form. Yet the market is happy to dismiss and disrespect Monza here based on the opposing motivation factors which are artificially shortening the price on a Lecce success.

In contrast to Monza, Lecce made a bright start to the season following promotion but soon began to disintegrate through the winter and the visitors now sit only three points above the relegation zone. However, the visitors’ desperation and motivation for points has been grossly overestimated in the market.