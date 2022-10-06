Mark O'Haire landed both selections in Scotland's League 2 last weekend to take his season profit to +20.3pts, and he returns north of the border this week for his best bets.

Stranraer vs Elgin Kick-off time: from 1500 BST, Saturday

Home 5/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 9/5 Scotland's League Two is the highest-scoring league across England and Scotland with 3.05 goals per-game on average and 65% of matches featuring three goals or more. A chunky 60% of contests have paid-out for Both Teams To Score hunters and I'm keen to follow the same BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS formula when Stranraer host Elgin. Elgin did the business for this column in the same market seven days ago when welcoming Annan with a 5-1 success, increasing City's goals per-game output to a whopping 4.13 through eight matchdays. Seven of those showdowns have produced a minimum of three strikes with six even crossing the Over 3.5 Goals threshold. The Moray men have notched multiple goals in six such fixtures - and have posted profitable BTTS wagers on seven occasions. The visitors have gotten on the scoresheet in all eight with our proposed play providing profit in all four of their previous road trips this term. Stranraer have also proven popular with goals-based punters. The Blues boast a 7/9 (78%) success-rate for Over 2.5 Goals and the same returns for Both Teams To Score wagers with six of their match-ups even covering the Over 3.5 Goals option. Jamie Hamill's outfit have fired a solitary blank this season and silenced only one of their opponents thus far. The Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score option has delivered in 14/17 (83%) of the two teams collective League Two clashes, and so an odds-against offering of 21/20 (2.05) on a repeat from bet365 is too big to turn down.

Stenhousemuir vs Annan Kick-off time: 1500 BST, Saturday

Home 5/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 9/5 I'm staying in Scotland's League Two for my second selection and again following the goals when Stenhousemuir take on Annan at Ochilview Park. Another entertaining encounter is forecast and the 11/10 (2.10) generally available on STENHOUSEMUIR TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS grabs the attention. Stenny have earned 13 points from their most recent five fixtures (W4-D1-L0), plundering 14 goals in that sequence and notching twice or more on each occasion. Stephen Swift's charges have failed to score just once in their opening eight outings and are the division's second-highest scorers, averaging 1.89 goals per-game. Annan are fresh from the aforementioned 5-1 thumping at Elgin, are yet to keep their sheets clean, and have conceded multiple goals in five of their past six League Two tussles. Athletic are allowing 2.25 goals per-game on average, whilst the Galabankies have shipped totals of four, two and five on their most recent three games as guests. Peter Murphy's men have faced the second-highest shots per-game figure in the division and are travelling to a Stenhousemuir side that rank third for attempts at goal in the fourth-tier. There's no doubt Annan could contribute to the scoreline here, but the smart wager is to support Stenny contributing the lion's share of goals at Ochilview.