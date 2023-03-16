Airdrie vs Peterhead and Alloa vs Clyde

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Basement battlers Peterhead and Clyde have already been cut well adrift at the bottom of Scotland’s League One. Peterhead (W2-D6-L19) prop up the division with a paltry 12-point tally, whilst Clyde (W3-D5-L19) are only two points better off but a massive 18 points from safety - the beleaguered pair have lost 38 (67%) of their collective 57 fixtures.

Opposing the disaster duo therefore makes plenty of sense and we can back an AIRDRIE AND ALLOA WIN double this weekend at an attractive odds-against price.

Peterhead and Clyde have combined to lose 23 (82%) of their 28 respective away Scottish League One showdowns this season. Across those 28 matches, the no-hopers have failed to even score on 19 (68%) occasions, notched just 15 goals and shipped an eye-popping 68 to return a monstrous -53 goal difference. The underlying data also paints a horrifying tale.

More recently, Peterhead have managed to net just one goal in their past nine away days – that’s almost 14 hours of football – with Clyde firing blanks in each of their last six games as guests. The latter have picked up just one point on their travels since August with their only league victory across all venues over the past seven months arriving against Peterhead.

In terms of the opposition on Saturday, Airdrie have won five of their six meetings with either Peterhead or Clyde this term and have taken top honours in seven of their overall 13 outings. The Diamonds average 2.46 home goals per-game and look rock-solid favourites.

Meanwhile, Alloa have picked up maximum points in nine of their 13 home Scottish League One encounters, averaging 2.00 goals per-game. The Wasps have also triumphed in five of their six match-ups with the basement battlers this season.