3pts Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool all to score Over 1.5 Goals treble at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Augsburg vs Wolfsburg – Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts QPR Under 1.5 Goals, Leicester Over 1.5 Goals at 5/6 (Sky Bet)
Augsburg started life under Jess Thorup with a thrilling come-from-behind 5-2 triumph at Heidenheim last weekend. The Fuggerstädter will be looking to build on that impressive start when they welcome Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon, although the opportunity to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS at 11/10 shouldn’t be missed.
The Bundesliga is currently averaging 3.54 goals per-game with 74% of all encounters beating the Over 2.5 Goals line and 62% of outings seeing both sides oblige. Both Augsburg and Wolfsburg have been heavy contributors to both metrics with the duo combining to see 12/16 (75%) showdowns feature 3+ strikes and 11 of 16 matches deliver BTTS pay-outs.
Augsburg have covered the Over 2.5 line in seven of eight dates. The hosts are yet to keep their sheets clean, shipping multiple goals on seven occasions. However, FCA have scored themselves in 17 of their previous 21 home tussles going back to the beginning of last season are face a Wolfsburg side with just two shutouts of their own this term.
Wolfsburg pitch up in poor form. Niko Kovac’s crew have been beaten in four of their past six matches, although all of their defeats have come against division high-flyers. Regardless, the Wolves tend to pack a punch, getting on the scoresheet in seven of eight encounters, with forward Jonas Wind already bagging seven Bundesliga strikes this season.
Outside of the Manchester derby, it’s an underwhelming Premier League coupon this weekend. However, there is an opportunity to support an attractive odds-against 11/10 treble when backing all of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool to score at least twice in their three respective home fixtures.
ARSENAL welcome Sheffield United to Emirates Stadium, fresh from an eye-catching effort at Sevilla. The Gunners have averaged 2.63 home goals in the Premier League since the start of last season and face a Blades outfit that’s made a record-breakingly bad start to the campaign, as well as shipping multiple strikes in each of their past eight league encounters.
ASTON VILLA have won 11 successive home Premier League games following their destruction of West Ham last time out. Unai Emery’s team have taken top honours in 13 of 17 Villa Park fixtures under his watch, averaging 2.47 goals – they’ll expect to enhance those figures against a Luton side that’s giving up 1.89 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per-game.
Go back to the start of 2018/19 and LIVERPOOL have lost just seven Premier League matches in 99 at Anfield (W77-D15-L7). Amazingly, six of those losses arrived in consecutive contests during the COVID-interrupted era without supporters; the Reds are formidable opposition on Merseyside, averaging 2.52 goals here across their most recent 42 home fixtures.
With QPR in complete crisis, runaway Sky Bet Championship league leaders Leicester will be licking their lips at the prospect of visiting Loftus Road this weekend.
Leicester have made an astonishingly strong start to life back in the second-tier, securing top honours in 12 of their first 13 league fixtures, wining all six of their away days. The visitors are averaging 2.00 goals per-game and have recorded clean sheets in five of their last seven outings. No Championship side has yet managed to strike twice against City.
QPR (W2-D2-L9) managed just one (blocked) shot at West Brom in midweek as their miserable start to 2023/24 continued with a desperately dour 2-0 defeat. Rangers have now suffered 18 losses in 27 across all competitions under Gareth Ainsworth, scoring just 19 goals and shipping 50 – they begin the weekend six points from safety.
The R’s are in the midst of their worst-ever run of home results, picking up top honours just once in their last 20 Championship contests at Loftus Road, a run stretching back to October last year. And with Jimmy Dunne suspended, Morgan Fox injured, plus Jake Clarke-Salter and Steve Cook doubtful, the strugglers may have no senior centre-backs available here.
LEICESTER OVER 1.5 GOALS AND QPR UNDER 1.5 GOALS therefore appeals.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.