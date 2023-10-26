Follow @MarkOHaire

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool all to score Over 1.5 Goals treble at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Augsburg vs Wolfsburg – Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts QPR Under 1.5 Goals, Leicester Over 1.5 Goals at 5/6 (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday

Home 19/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 13/10 Augsburg started life under Jess Thorup with a thrilling come-from-behind 5-2 triumph at Heidenheim last weekend. The Fuggerstädter will be looking to build on that impressive start when they welcome Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon, although the opportunity to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS at 11/10 shouldn’t be missed. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet The Bundesliga is currently averaging 3.54 goals per-game with 74% of all encounters beating the Over 2.5 Goals line and 62% of outings seeing both sides oblige. Both Augsburg and Wolfsburg have been heavy contributors to both metrics with the duo combining to see 12/16 (75%) showdowns feature 3+ strikes and 11 of 16 matches deliver BTTS pay-outs. Augsburg have covered the Over 2.5 line in seven of eight dates. The hosts are yet to keep their sheets clean, shipping multiple goals on seven occasions. However, FCA have scored themselves in 17 of their previous 21 home tussles going back to the beginning of last season are face a Wolfsburg side with just two shutouts of their own this term. Wolfsburg pitch up in poor form. Niko Kovac’s crew have been beaten in four of their past six matches, although all of their defeats have come against division high-flyers. Regardless, the Wolves tend to pack a punch, getting on the scoresheet in seven of eight encounters, with forward Jonas Wind already bagging seven Bundesliga strikes this season.

Premier League goals treble Kick-off time: From 15:00 BST, Saturday

Arsenal vs Sheff Utd, Aston Villa vs Luton, Liverpool vs N Forest Outside of the Manchester derby, it’s an underwhelming Premier League coupon this weekend. However, there is an opportunity to support an attractive odds-against 11/10 treble when backing all of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool to score at least twice in their three respective home fixtures. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool to all score 2+ goals with Sky Bet ARSENAL welcome Sheffield United to Emirates Stadium, fresh from an eye-catching effort at Sevilla. The Gunners have averaged 2.63 home goals in the Premier League since the start of last season and face a Blades outfit that’s made a record-breakingly bad start to the campaign, as well as shipping multiple strikes in each of their past eight league encounters.

ASTON VILLA have won 11 successive home Premier League games following their destruction of West Ham last time out. Unai Emery’s team have taken top honours in 13 of 17 Villa Park fixtures under his watch, averaging 2.47 goals – they’ll expect to enhance those figures against a Luton side that’s giving up 1.89 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per-game. Go back to the start of 2018/19 and LIVERPOOL have lost just seven Premier League matches in 99 at Anfield (W77-D15-L7). Amazingly, six of those losses arrived in consecutive contests during the COVID-interrupted era without supporters; the Reds are formidable opposition on Merseyside, averaging 2.52 goals here across their most recent 42 home fixtures.

QPR vs Leicester Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 15/2 | Draw 4/1 | Away 1/3 With QPR in complete crisis, runaway Sky Bet Championship league leaders Leicester will be licking their lips at the prospect of visiting Loftus Road this weekend. Leicester have made an astonishingly strong start to life back in the second-tier, securing top honours in 12 of their first 13 league fixtures, wining all six of their away days. The visitors are averaging 2.00 goals per-game and have recorded clean sheets in five of their last seven outings. No Championship side has yet managed to strike twice against City.