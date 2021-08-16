Having landed eight of his 10 best bets this season, returning a significant overall profit, renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire returns with his weekend column.

Mark O'Haire's Best Bets tipping record: 35 points staked | +45.8 points returned

Football betting tips: Premier League, Serie A 3pts Over 2.5 goals in Sampdoria v Hellas Verona at 5/6 (bet365) 1.5pts Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Leicester v Watford at Evens (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Marc Cucurella to be carded in Brighton v Leeds at 16/5 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sampdoria v Hellas Verona Kick-off time: 1400 GMT, Saturday

Home 15/8 | Draw 5/2 | Away 6/4 Serie A is the place to be if you’re looking for goals and entertainment this season. The Italian top-flight is averaging 3.10 goals per-game across the opening 130 encounters, with a huge 64% of matches featuring Over 2.5 Goals winners. Elsewhere, a chunky 38% of fixtures saw Over 3.5 bank with both teams scoring in 62% of showdowns. Saturday’s match-up at the Marassi between Sampdoria and Verona certainly has all the ingredients to deliver another high-scoring shootout and I’m delighted to be able to back OVER 2.5 GOALS at 5/6 (1.83). It’s a wager that’s already proven profitable in 10 of the duos 13 (77%) league outings for both clubs in 2021/22. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Sampdoria secured a much-needed three points at fellow strugglers Salernitana last time out and will welcome the return home. Il Doria produce their best efforts on home soil and the Blucerchiati are particularly forward-thinking at their Genoa-base. Going back to the beginning of last season, the hosts have seen Over 2.5 Goals collect in 19/26 (73%) here. Samp have scored in 21 of those aforementioned 26 Marassi matches, keeping their sheets clean on only four occasions. Therefore, it looks unlikely Il Doria will be capable of keeping a fluent Verona out; Hellas have notched in all bar one of their 13 fixtures thus far, however, the adventurous guests have silenced their own opponents just once this term. In fact, the Gialloblu have seen a massive 3.77 goals per-game on average with Igor Tudor’s team making great strides in the final-third. No Serie A team has scored more goals over the past 10 rounds of action than Verona (24) and the in-form visitors will expect to make their mark on Saturday afternoon in what’s expected to be a ding-dong battle.

Brighton v Leeds Kick-off time: 1730 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports

Brighton 11/10 | Draw 5/2 | Leeds 14/5 Leeds were unfortunate to suffer defeat at Tottenham last weekend. Marcelo Bielsa’s boys caught the eye in the opening 45 minutes and competed above expectations considering the list of absent players in the capital. Crucially, the Whites will have both Rodrigo and Raphinha back in the fold for their trip to The Amex on Saturday evening. The latter has been hugely influential to United’s attack since signing last summer and the Brazilian has already racked up five Premier League goals in 2021/22. With a combined Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xA) output of 4.90, he’s clearly Leeds’ key asset that’s also more than capable of something spectacular. Raphinha also tops the charts for most fouls per-game drawn in the Whites camp with opposition defences either bamboozled by his Samba stardom, or just keen to thwart the Leeds’ attacks whenever possible. Either way, his penchant for provoking free-kicks from the right-hand side of the visitors’ attack is worth following with opposition defenders. Former Getafe wing-back Marc Cucurella will be lining up opposite Raphinha here and the Spaniard is no stranger to cynically stopping forwards. The 23-year-old has already collected three cautions since moving to the Premier League in nine starts, and the energetic left-sided player collected 17 bookings in his final two seasons in Spain. Chalked up at 16/5 (4.20), MARC CUCURELLA TO BE CARDED looks too big considering the numbers behind the Brighton defender’s game and will be this week’s long shot. CLICK HERE to back Cucurella to be carded with Sky Bet The odds suggest there’s just a 24% land of landing, but the appointment of stringent Craig Pawson should also help our case if there are any contentious decisions to be made.

Leicester v Watford Kick-off time: 1400 GMT, Sunday

Home 4/6 | Draw 3/1 | Away 9/2 Leicester have fallen well below the standards set by Brendan Rodgers over the previous two campaigns and are fortunate to be sitting in mid-table after 12 matchdays. Expected Points (xP) ratings place the Foxes inside the bottom-three with the former Premier League winners particularly struggling from a defensive standpoint this season. With Wesley Fofana out long-term, Caglar Soyuncu’s worrying decline in performance, Jonny Evans’ fitness concerns and Wilfried Ndidi’s injury issues all contributing, Leicester’s backline has found the going really tough. Rodgers’ group have managed just two shutouts across all competitions this season, one of which came against Millwall in the EFL Cup. The defensive deficiencies have contributed to only three Premier League clean sheets in 27 over a longer sample – two of which were earned against relegated clubs – and it’s put extra pressure on the Foxes’ forwards for positive results. Such negative trends should inspire Watford on Sunday, particularly with the Hornets running hot last weekend. Claudio Ranieri’s charges terrorized Manchester United at Vicarage Road, and also took advantage of Everton’s malaise at Goodison Park not so long ago, highlighting the potential punch within the Watford squad. With Ismaila Sarr fit enough to feature from the off, it would be a surprise if the Hertfordshire outfit failed to get on the scoresheet. But Leicester too boast high-quality ability in the final-third and with Watford yet to silence a Premier League opponent since promotion, goals should be on the menu at the King Power Stadium. I like the look of the evens (2.00) available from SkyBet on OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE, especially so considering the Foxes’ penchant for entertainment. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet The hosts have seen a minimum of three goals in eight of 12 tussles, and the same Over 2.5 Goals play has paid out in 20 of their previous 27 Premier League matches. I’d be surprised if this contest failed to deliver a watchable affair.