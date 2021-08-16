Having seen 12 of his last 17 bets land, Mark O'Haire is a man in form, and he returns this week to share his best bets.

Marl O'Haire's tipping record: 65 points staked | +72.3 points returned

Football betting tips: Serie A, Bundesliga 3pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Fiorentina v Sassuolo at 4/5 (bet365) 1.5pts Hoffenheim Double Chance and Over 2.5 Goals v Gladbach at 6/5 (bet365) 0.5pts Samir and Martin Caceres to be carded in Cagliari v Udinese at 11/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Kick-off time: Saturday, 14:30

Hoffenheim Evs | Draw 11/4 | Gladbach 11/5 The Bundesliga has taken over as Europe’s highest scoring league this season following a few high-scoring shootouts. The division is running hot at 3.17 goals per-game with 40% of contests producing a minimum of four goals and 61% of matches seeing both sides score. And it’s difficult to oppose goals when Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns in Sinsheim on Saturday. In-form Hoffe have climbed to fourth in the standings, winning four of their last five fixtures, as well as impressively battling back from 2-0 down to pinch a share of the spoils at Bayer Leverkusen in midweek. TSG now return to their PreZero Arena home, where Sebastian Hoeness’ charges produce their best work. The home side have collected six straight victories here, and have managed to notch twice or more on each occasion. However, things are rarely straightforward when Hoffenheim are involved with basketball-style contests regularly served up. Across 15 Bundesliga encounters, Hoffe have scored twice or more on 10 occasions, yet leaked multiple goals in eight match-ups. We’ve had a 6-3, a 5-0, two 4-0s, two 3-2s, two 2-2s and two 3-1s – it’s been pretty wild following TSG with matches averaging a massive 3.67 goals per-game. Visitors Gladbach are at a low ebb and appear particularly vulnerable this weekend. Die Fohlen have suffered four straight losses - conceding 17 goals - a run of results that includes a shocking 6-0 shellacking at home to Freiburg. In midweek, Adi Hutter’s team chucked in another concerning defensive display in a 3-2 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Die Borussen have nilled their opponents just twice all season, suffered six defeats in eight on their travels, with half of their road trips seeing Over 3.5 Goals backers collect. With confidence-sapped, and a potential relegation scrap incoming, it makes sense to oppose Gladbach this weekend in a high-scoring clash. HOFFENHEIM DOUBLE CHANCE & OVER 2.5 GOALS is the play in this one.

Cagliari vs Udinese Kick-off time: Saturday, 19:45

TV channel: BT Sport

Cagliari 19/10 | Draw 23/10 | Udinese 13/10 Arguably the most card-heavy referee across Europe’s five major leagues returns to action on Saturday night to oversee proceedings between relegation-battlers Cagliari and Udinese, and I’m keen to be involved. Fabio Maresca has averaged 6.58 cards in 26 league games going back to the beginning of last season. The 40-year-old has flashed Over 3.5 Cards in 25 of those encounters, with 15 fixtures seeing the no-nonsense official produce a minimum of six cards. This season alone, stringent Maresca has produced six bookings or more in six of his seven appearances. Considering Maresca’s high card counts, I’m happy to take a chance on the 11/1 available for the SAMIR and MARTIN CACERES TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Samir and Martin Caceres to be carded with Sky Bet Udinese’s left-sided centre-back Samir has already been booked five times in 13 outings this term, commits the most fouls in the Zebrette squad, and will have plenty of traffic down his channel with Cagliari captain Joao Pedro and schemer Nahitan Nandez often patrolling the right-hand side of the hosts’ attack. Both are also prolific at drawing fouls and cards. Meanwhile, Martin Caceres has been cautioned in three of nine starts for Cagliari, whilst also picking up a red after arriving off the bench. The 34-year-old lacks pace and is happy to take a booking to avoid being exposed by tricky or pacy opponents. He’s undoubtedly the weak point of the islanders’ rearguard and should give us a good run for our money.