Marcus Rashford next club odds: Frontman odds on to stay at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is odds-on to play his football at Manchester United in the 2026/27 season.
The 28-year-old was a part of the England squad that was knocked out of the 2026 World Cup semi-final, featuring in all six of the Three Lions games this summer.
Rashford followed a loan-spell at Aston Villa in 24/25 with another loan in the 2025/26 season, this time at Spanish giants Barcelona, netting 14 goals and registering 11 assists as the Catalonians won a La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana, with his direct style admired at Camp Nou.
He made 49 appearances in all competitions operating predominantly on the left wing, but his chances of a permanent move this summer were scuppered with the transfer of compatriot Anthony Gordon.
Barcelona signed the winger from Newcastle for a fee in the region of £69.3m, meaning Rashford's future is in the air once again.
At 8/11, the bookies think Rashford is most likely to stay at Manchester United for the 26/27 season, with manager Michael Carrick set to give one of United's homegrown stars a chance to work his way back into the picture.
After all, United have Champions League football next season and will need a quality squad if they are to contend in the Premier League, in domestic cups and on the continent.
Marcus Rashford next club odds (via Sky Bet)
- Manchester United - 8/11
- Tottenham, Real Madrid - 9/2
- Bayern Munich - 7/1
- Barcelona - 9/1
- Arsenal, Newcastle - 10/1
- Aston Villa - 11/1
- Chelsea - 12/1
- Milan, PSG - 16/1
- Atletico Madrid - 18/1
- Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester City - 25/1
Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 10:30 BST (23/07/26)
Tottenham are next in the betting at 9/2.
They narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship last season but have made some early moves so far this summer signing Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke for big fees. As well as Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson on free transfers.
With Randal Kolo Muani returning to parent club PSG and Dejan Kulusevski’s return date from injury unknown, Roberto De Zerbi doesn’t have a lot of attacking depth.
Real Madrid are also priced at 9/2 to be Rashford’s next club. Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho previously worked with Rashford during his spell at Old Trafford from 2016-18.
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