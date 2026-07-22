Marcus Rashford next club odds: Frontman odds on to stay at Manchester United

The 28-year-old was a part of the England squad that was knocked out of the 2026 World Cup semi-final, featuring in all six of the Three Lions games this summer.

Rashford followed a loan-spell at Aston Villa in 24/25 with another loan in the 2025/26 season, this time at Spanish giants Barcelona, netting 14 goals and registering 11 assists as the Catalonians won a La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana, with his direct style admired at Camp Nou.

He made 49 appearances in all competitions operating predominantly on the left wing, but his chances of a permanent move this summer were scuppered with the transfer of compatriot Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona signed the winger from Newcastle for a fee in the region of £69.3m, meaning Rashford's future is in the air once again.

At 8/11, the bookies think Rashford is most likely to stay at Manchester United for the 26/27 season, with manager Michael Carrick set to give one of United's homegrown stars a chance to work his way back into the picture.

After all, United have Champions League football next season and will need a quality squad if they are to contend in the Premier League, in domestic cups and on the continent.