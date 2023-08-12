Manchester United vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card at 4/1 (Unibet)
A tumultuous offseason resulting in a managerial change in the week leading up to the new campaign is hardly the level of preparation required to succeed in the best league in the world.
Wolves start their 2023/24 season with Gary O’Neil in charge after Julen Lopetegui parted ways with the club on Tuesday, making their trip to Old Trafford for Monday Night Football just that bit harder.
It was difficult enough to begin with. Manchester United displayed real growth under Erik ten Hag last season, largely excellent after a torrid start to the Premier League season when finishing third rather comfortably.
A torrid start looks far less likely this time around given the settled nature of Ten Hag and his squad. They’ve improved in areas of need over the summer and appear set for a solid season.
Of course, the same can’t be said of Wolves. They’ve lost core players in the transfer window, notably Rúben Neves and Nathan Collins, and with yet more outgoings on the horizon, survival will be their goal.
Still, they do have players with some quality and the short prices on United-led bets just aren’t that enticing from a value perspective, even if an easy win for the hosts is probable.
Instead, I’m keen to back BRUNO FERNANDES TO BE SHOWN A CARD in the early stages of the new refereeing initiatives — when they’re most likely to be applied stringently.
A clampdown on poor behaviour from players and managers is part of a move to improve conduct. Few players, if any, conduct themselves worse than Fernandes on the football pitch when it comes to behaviour.
He’s more than capable of getting himself a card by other means, too. Only 24 players conceded more fouls than Fernandes’ 42 in the Premier League last season, and he was carded a total of six times across the domestic campaign.
At a standout 4/1 with Unibet for this game, I’ll take a chance on Fernandes to be carded here and, price permitting, in the opening games of the season.
Manchester United should dominate proceedings at Old Trafford. They are more than capable of having many attempts at goal. A total of at least 20 should be feasible alongside 7+ home corners with the help of added time.
On that note, 21+ total fouls in the match makes the shortlist in what could be a chippy game. New points of emphasis for referees makes 50+ booking points of interest, too.
Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
New Manchester United star signing Rasmus Højlund will miss the first game of the season through injury, joining several players on the sidelines. Anthony Martial is one of those names, so Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line.
André Onana and Mason Mount are both set to make their United debuts on Monday night, however.
Gary O'Neil has no injury concerns for his first game in charge of Wolves.
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford
Wolves: Sá; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Nunes, Lemina, Hodge; Neto, Podence, Cunha
Odds correct at 2000 BST (12/08/23)
