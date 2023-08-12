Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Monday Night Football Bruno Fernandes Man Utd v Wolves

Manchester United vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:41 · SUN August 13, 2023

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football

1pt Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card at 4/1 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 2/7 | Draw 19/4 | Away 17/2

A tumultuous offseason resulting in a managerial change in the week leading up to the new campaign is hardly the level of preparation required to succeed in the best league in the world.

Wolves start their 2023/24 season with Gary O’Neil in charge after Julen Lopetegui parted ways with the club on Tuesday, making their trip to Old Trafford for Monday Night Football just that bit harder.

It was difficult enough to begin with. Manchester United displayed real growth under Erik ten Hag last season, largely excellent after a torrid start to the Premier League season when finishing third rather comfortably.

Sky Bet offer Acca £40 -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-choose-your-welcome-offer-sos-2023?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

A torrid start looks far less likely this time around given the settled nature of Ten Hag and his squad. They’ve improved in areas of need over the summer and appear set for a solid season.

Of course, the same can’t be said of Wolves. They’ve lost core players in the transfer window, notably Rúben Neves and Nathan Collins, and with yet more outgoings on the horizon, survival will be their goal.

Still, they do have players with some quality and the short prices on United-led bets just aren’t that enticing from a value perspective, even if an easy win for the hosts is probable.

What are the best bets?

Instead, I’m keen to back BRUNO FERNANDES TO BE SHOWN A CARD in the early stages of the new refereeing initiatives — when they’re most likely to be applied stringently.

A clampdown on poor behaviour from players and managers is part of a move to improve conduct. Few players, if any, conduct themselves worse than Fernandes on the football pitch when it comes to behaviour.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

He’s more than capable of getting himself a card by other means, too. Only 24 players conceded more fouls than Fernandes’ 42 in the Premier League last season, and he was carded a total of six times across the domestic campaign.

At a standout 4/1 with Unibet for this game, I’ll take a chance on Fernandes to be carded here and, price permitting, in the opening games of the season.

BuildABet @ 7/1

  • Manchester United 20+ total shots
  • 7+ Manchester United corners
  • 21+ Match Total Fouls
  • 50+ booking points

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Manchester United should dominate proceedings at Old Trafford. They are more than capable of having many attempts at goal. A total of at least 20 should be feasible alongside 7+ home corners with the help of added time.

On that note, 21+ total fouls in the match makes the shortlist in what could be a chippy game. New points of emphasis for referees makes 50+ booking points of interest, too.

Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line

New Manchester United star signing Rasmus Højlund will miss the first game of the season through injury, joining several players on the sidelines. Anthony Martial is one of those names, so Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line.

André Onana and Mason Mount are both set to make their United debuts on Monday night, however.

Gary O'Neil has no injury concerns for his first game in charge of Wolves.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford

Wolves: Sá; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Nunes, Lemina, Hodge; Neto, Podence, Cunha

Match facts

  • Since losing to Brighton on the opening weekend last season, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League home games (W15 D3), conceding just eight goals in this run. They've won their last six in a row at Old Trafford, last having a longer streak between May-November 2017 (8).
  • Wolves are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L6), losing the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 15-1. It's their longest losing run on the road since their return to the top-flight, last losing more consecutively in the competition between September-December 2011 (6).
  • Manchester United conceded fewer home goals than any other side in the Premier League last season (10), while only Nottingham Forest (11) scored fewer away from home than Wolves (12) last term.
  • Man Utd's Marcus Rashford scored 20 goals in 30 games at Old Trafford in all competitions last season, with Erling Haaland (35) the only Premier League player to net more home goals.

Odds correct at 2000 BST (12/08/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS