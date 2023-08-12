Manchester United vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 2/7 | Draw 19/4 | Away 17/2

A torrid start looks far less likely this time around given the settled nature of Ten Hag and his squad. They’ve improved in areas of need over the summer and appear set for a solid season. Of course, the same can’t be said of Wolves. They’ve lost core players in the transfer window, notably Rúben Neves and Nathan Collins, and with yet more outgoings on the horizon, survival will be their goal. Still, they do have players with some quality and the short prices on United-led bets just aren’t that enticing from a value perspective, even if an easy win for the hosts is probable.

What are the best bets? Instead, I’m keen to back BRUNO FERNANDES TO BE SHOWN A CARD in the early stages of the new refereeing initiatives — when they’re most likely to be applied stringently. A clampdown on poor behaviour from players and managers is part of a move to improve conduct. Few players, if any, conduct themselves worse than Fernandes on the football pitch when it comes to behaviour. CLICK HERE to back Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card with Sky Bet

He’s more than capable of getting himself a card by other means, too. Only 24 players conceded more fouls than Fernandes’ 42 in the Premier League last season, and he was carded a total of six times across the domestic campaign. At a standout 4/1 with Unibet for this game, I’ll take a chance on Fernandes to be carded here and, price permitting, in the opening games of the season.

BuildABet @ 7/1 Manchester United 20+ total shots

7+ Manchester United corners

21+ Match Total Fouls

50+ booking points CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Manchester United should dominate proceedings at Old Trafford. They are more than capable of having many attempts at goal. A total of at least 20 should be feasible alongside 7+ home corners with the help of added time. On that note, 21+ total fouls in the match makes the shortlist in what could be a chippy game. New points of emphasis for referees makes 50+ booking points of interest, too. Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news

Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line

New Manchester United star signing Rasmus Højlund will miss the first game of the season through injury, joining several players on the sidelines. Anthony Martial is one of those names, so Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line. André Onana and Mason Mount are both set to make their United debuts on Monday night, however. Gary O'Neil has no injury concerns for his first game in charge of Wolves.

Predicted line-ups Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford Wolves: Sá; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Nunes, Lemina, Hodge; Neto, Podence, Cunha