Manchester United vs West Ham tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Manchester United played twice last week in the Premier League, they won one and lost one but played poorly in both.

United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. Like against the 10 men of Everton last Monday though, their performance didn’t really warrant anything.

Joshua Zirkzee’s goal came from a set-piece and Mason Mount’s winner was from a free-kick on the edge of the area at Selhurst Park. Both great finishes but the 2-1 scoreline was harsh on the Eagles.

That said, it was an improvement on Monday’s performance. The Red Devils were really poor against Everton, although the stats would suggest otherwise.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a screamer, United won the shot count 25-3, the expected goals battle 1.71 - 0.21 and missed three ‘big chances’. Rubin Amorim’s side were lackadaisical though and under his tutelage, they have lost 18 of 40 top-flight games.

