Manchester United vs West Ham tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League preview

Manchester United played twice last week in the Premier League, they won one and lost one but played poorly in both.
United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. Like against the 10 men of Everton last Monday though, their performance didn’t really warrant anything.
Joshua Zirkzee’s goal came from a set-piece and Mason Mount’s winner was from a free-kick on the edge of the area at Selhurst Park. Both great finishes but the 2-1 scoreline was harsh on the Eagles.
That said, it was an improvement on Monday’s performance. The Red Devils were really poor against Everton, although the stats would suggest otherwise.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a screamer, United won the shot count 25-3, the expected goals battle 1.71 - 0.21 and missed three ‘big chances’. Rubin Amorim’s side were lackadaisical though and under his tutelage, they have lost 18 of 40 top-flight games.
The hosts are 9/20 to win on Thursday, a price that is way too short.
Under Amorim, United have gone off odds-on in nine home Premier League games and won six. They have gone off 1/2 or shorter on three occasions (W3) and have made hard work of all three games.
This season, they beat Burnley 3-2 but needed a 97th-minute penalty to win the game. Last season they beat Ipswich by the same scoreline and Southampton 3-1 but needed three goals in the last 10 minutes in the latter, two of which came in stoppage time.
Ipswich and Southampton both went down last term and Burnley are currently in the relegation zone.
In theory, Thursday’s opponents are a level above that trio and WEST HAM do look to have turned a corner under Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Hammers came from behind to beat Newcastle scoring three times and then beat Burnley and scored another three goals.
They then went two goals up at Bournemouth and were cruising, Nuno brought Callum Wilson off and the game ended 2-2.
The Hammers were competitive against Liverpool in their last outing, until Lucas Paqueta talked himself into a red card.
Back to Thursday’s odds though, West Ham were 13/5 at Old Trafford when they won there in May.
The Hammers went off 4/1 at Nottingham Forest in August (won 3-0), 17/4 at Everton (1-1) and a touch under 4/1 at Bournemouth recently.
West Ham can be backed at 11/2 TO WIN and 23/20 +1 on the ASIAN HANDICAP, money back if they lose by one goal on the latter. Both are worth a tout.
