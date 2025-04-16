Manchester United vs Lyon tips, best bets, Europa League preview and BuildABet

It is all square at the halfway stage, although Manchester United will be disappointed they aren't a goal to the good. Despite falling behind in France, the Red Devils thought they’d won it through Joshua Zirkzee’s strike two minutes from time only for Rayan Cherki to snatch a late equaliser. Andre Onana didn’t cover himself in glory at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, he was at fault for both goals. Not ideal after he thrust himself into the limelight during the build up to the match by starting a war of words with Nemanja Matic.

It's poor anticipation from Andre Onana as Lyon take an early lead through Thiago Almada 🎯



United’s season really does hinge on this game. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the quarters, the FA Cup in the 5th round and they sit 14th in the Premier League. At 2/5 to qualify, the bookies fancy the hosts to progress to the semi’s but Lyon shouldn’t be overlooked. The visitors have won seven of their last nine in all competitions, scoring three or more goals on four occasions.

What are the best bets? Since Amorim took charge at Manchester United, they have played 32 games and won 12 times in 90 minutes. The calibre of teams they have beaten reveals their level. In this competition, they’ve won against Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers, FCSB and Real Sociedad. The Red Devils came from behind against Bodo/Glimt and scored late winners against Viktoria Plzen and Rangers. For context, they were odds on to win each match. They were also odds on to beat Real Sociedad. Granted, they did but Bruno Fernandes netted a brace of penalties and United scored two late goals after the Spanish side had someone sent off. So, at odds on, backing the hosts to win in 90 does not appeal at all. LYON looked the more cohesive team in the first leg and can be backed at 21/10 TO QUALIFY. CLICK HERE to back Lyon to qualify with Sky Bet The 17/5 about an away win is simply too big, as is the quotes of 11/10 about double chance, but backing them to progress just gives a little extra security.

RAYAN CHERKI netted the equaliser last week and backing him to have a hand in a goal appeals once again. Cherki has netted 11 times across 38 appearances and has set up a further 17, that is a goal involvement per 90 of 1.08 for the season. Lyon’s creator-in-chief is a massive price TO SCORE OR ASSIST on Thursday. CLICK HERE to back Rayan Cherki to score or assist with Sky Bet

Predicted line-ups Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund Lyon: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Vererout, Tolisso, Akouokou; Almada; Cherki, Mikautadze

Match facts This will be the third time that Manchester United have faced Lyon in European competition at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils winning both prior meetings (2-1 in November 2004 & 1-0 in March 2008).

Lyon have lost just one of their last nine European games against sides from England (W4 D4), a 3-0 defeat to West Ham during the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United have lost each of their last two home European games against sides from France (2-0 & 3-1 vs PSG in February 2019 and December 2020), after remaining unbeaten across their prior 14 matches between 1965 and 2017 (W10 D4).

Lyon are unbeaten across their last 12 away UEFA Europa League games (W9 D3), since a 1-0 defeat to Atalanta in December 2017.

Manchester United remain unbeaten across their 11 UEFA Europa League games this season (W6 D5). The last time the Red Devils began a European campaign unbeaten across their opening 11 matches they eventually went on to lose 3-1 in the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona.

Across major European competition when drawing the first leg of a knockout clash on home soil, Lyon have failed to progress from all nine of their prior ties between 1964 and 2019.

Since the start of last season, Rasmus Højlund has recorded 12 goal contributions for Manchester United across European competition (10 goals, 2 assists). Amongst Premier League players to have recorded 10 or more in that time, only Mohamed Salah (80) and Bukayo Saka (88) have a better minutes per goal contribution ratio than the Danish international (96).

After netting Lyon’s equaliser in the first leg, Rayan Cherki has now recorded 11 goals contributions across his 11 UEFA Europa League games this season (3 goals, 8 assists). That’s the highest tally in the competition this season, whilst no player has ever recorded more assists in a single UEFL campaign (also Diego in 2011-12).