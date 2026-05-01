Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday
1.5pts Draw at 29/10 (Coral)
1.5pts Kobbie Mainoo 2+ fouls won at 6/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Mainoo 4+ fouls won at 14/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Mainoo 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway)
Kick-off: 15:30 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
English football's most classic rivalry returns on Sunday, with Manchester United and Liverpool in very different places to when they last met.
Back in October a late Harry Maguire winner was another apparent turning-point in the Old Trafford melodrama.
High point more like. Ruben Amorim was gone within three months and the job Michael Carrick has done since proves what a charlatan the Portuguese coach was.
By taking 29 points from a possible 39, United have risen to third in the Premier League table, near enough guaranteeing Champions League qualification after a two-season absence.
Curiously, though not as head-turning, during that same time period Liverpool have salvaged their own campaign.
Arne Slot has eventually managed to find a tactical solution to dig out seven wins from 13, including all of their last three. They haven't been especially impressive, but like United they too are now on the verge of clinching a place in the top five.
It's this context, and the recent performances of both teams, that has me willing to back THE DRAW at an inflated 29/10.
That outcome suits both, with the added bonus of avoiding losing a derby to a bitter rival.
A key factor in the Red Devils' improvement has been KOBBIE MAINOO's return to the team.
The midfielder looked virtually certain to leave the club under Amorim, who bafflingly did not see a place for the England international in his XI.
Until recently his impact has been overshadowed by the incredible form of Bruno Fernandes, and goalscoring renaissance of Casemiro, but this week's news that the 21-year-old has signed a new contract until 2031 has led to plenty of analysis of his performances.
What is clear is just how vital he is.
United have won six of their seven home games under Carrick, with the one exception a deserved defeat by Leeds where a surprisingly lethargic first half ultimately proved costly. That is the only match Mainoo has been unavailable for since Carrick took charge.
In fact, when he has played 90 minutes they are unbeaten, with the only other defeat under the current United boss coming at Newcastle in March, a game Mainoo was substituted in after 75. The Red Devils went on to concede in stoppage time against 10 men.
Against Brentford on Monday there were signs of his confidence growing as he produced a far more attacking display, and with MAINOO 1+ ASSISTS 8/1 I'm prepared to back him.
He ought to have had his third in 10 matches on Monday night, only for Amad Diallo to miss a virtual open goal after Mainoo had dribbled his way into the box and squared the ball perfectly.
To a larger stake I also take the 6/4 about MAINOO 2+ FOULS WON.
This has been a winner in six of his last 10 matches, with teams clearly realising the midfielder cannot be allowed to have too much time in possession.
Liverpool like to press the opposition, with at least one opposing central midfielder being fouled twice in all of their last fixtures. Twice they have fouled someone four times, so while the next step in the ladder can be backed at 9/2, I'll skip that and take MAINOO 4+ FOULS WON at a huge 14/1.
Odds correct at 10:30 BST (1/5/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.