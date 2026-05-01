Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1.5pts Draw at 29/10 (Coral) 1.5pts Kobbie Mainoo 2+ fouls won at 6/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Mainoo 4+ fouls won at 14/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Mainoo 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 15:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

English football's most classic rivalry returns on Sunday, with Manchester United and Liverpool in very different places to when they last met. Back in October a late Harry Maguire winner was another apparent turning-point in the Old Trafford melodrama. High point more like. Ruben Amorim was gone within three months and the job Michael Carrick has done since proves what a charlatan the Portuguese coach was.

By taking 29 points from a possible 39, United have risen to third in the Premier League table, near enough guaranteeing Champions League qualification after a two-season absence. Curiously, though not as head-turning, during that same time period Liverpool have salvaged their own campaign. Arne Slot has eventually managed to find a tactical solution to dig out seven wins from 13, including all of their last three. They haven't been especially impressive, but like United they too are now on the verge of clinching a place in the top five. It's this context, and the recent performances of both teams, that has me willing to back THE DRAW at an inflated 29/10. That outcome suits both, with the added bonus of avoiding losing a derby to a bitter rival.

A key factor in the Red Devils' improvement has been KOBBIE MAINOO's return to the team. The midfielder looked virtually certain to leave the club under Amorim, who bafflingly did not see a place for the England international in his XI. Until recently his impact has been overshadowed by the incredible form of Bruno Fernandes, and goalscoring renaissance of Casemiro, but this week's news that the 21-year-old has signed a new contract until 2031 has led to plenty of analysis of his performances. What is clear is just how vital he is. United have won six of their seven home games under Carrick, with the one exception a deserved defeat by Leeds where a surprisingly lethargic first half ultimately proved costly. That is the only match Mainoo has been unavailable for since Carrick took charge.

75% - Among players to start 10+ Premier League games this season, only Nico O'Reilly (77%, 20 wins in 26 starts) has a better win percentage when starting games than Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo (75%, 9 wins in 12 starts). Extension. pic.twitter.com/5dO2EzBtPa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2026