Manchester United will be looking to continue their recent good form as they take on West Ham. Tom Carnduff is backing a player to score.

Following a poor start to the season, Manchester United have really found their feet under Erik ten Hag's guidance. Victory over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night extended their unbeaten run to seven games. West Ham are another side in decent form, but this should be a game where United justify their odds-on price for a win in front of their own supporters. While it was a game against inferior opposition, they limited Sheriff to 0 shots. Zero. Nothing. In 90 minutes of football. That means they've averaged 0.66 expected goals against (xGA) per game across their last five.

Kick-off time: 16:15 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

The defence has been good, but the attack has more than played its part. The last five has seen an average of 2.48 xG per game, but that has only led to seven goals. They needed to be more clinical. There's little reason to believe why these good performances can't continue, particularly when it comes to chances created, and that opens up some avenues for value in this contest. At a best price of 13/5, we're taking MARCUS RASHFORD TO SCORE ANYTIME. The forward netted having come off the bench at half-time in that win in the Europa League. CLICK HERE to back Marcus Rashford to score anytime with Sky Bet It continues his good start to the season, with six goals scored and a further three assists contributed in 14 games across all competitions.

While he only has one goal in his last six games, the underlying numbers remain positive and highlight the quality of chances he is seeing to convert. Across his last five, Rashford has been averaging a remarkably high 0.94 xG per 95 minutes. That sees his season average standing at 0.54 xG/95 - it could have so easily been more than six. The Europa League has played a part in this but the figure remains a strong 0.38 xG/95 in the Premier League, and that of course includes a mixed start that saw them lose their opening two games. Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return to the bench, with Rashford occupying the central role in attack. That means you'll be getting a huge price on the home striker scoring in a contest where they're favoured for success.

