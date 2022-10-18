Manchester United face Tottenham in Wednesday's main game and Tom Carnduff has found three best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Diogo Dalot 2+ fouls at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Marcus Rashford to score anytime at 3/1 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt Son Heung-min to score anytime at 9/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The highlight of the midweek Amazon Prime round of fixtures comes on Wednesday night as Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford. United - in a period of transition - were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle at the weekend but they have been picking up results following a slow start to the campaign. That could have also been a win, had they managed to convert two good opportunities they had created in the final minutes of the game. They remain in the hunt for a top-four spot at Christmas, something that Tottenham look incredibly likely to do as they hold a seven-point advantage over Erik ten Hag's men going into this meeting.

I'd actually be leaning towards a United win here given their showings in home contests this season. They could have gained a point thanks to late chances against Brighton while they have victories over Arsenal and Liverpool on their tally. The Newcastle game reflected the Brighton game in terms of second-half opportunities but they were wasteful. You'd back them to find a way through here despite Tottenham's strong defence. We'll come to a couple of goalscorer prices that have caught my eye shortly, but the first bet bet comes in the stats market and taking the 6/4 available on DIOGO DALOT 2+ FOULS. CLICK HERE to back Diogo Dalot 2+ fouls with Sky Bet It's a little surprising to see an odds-against price available considering how often this has happened this season. The right-back is often catching the referee's attention on multiple occasions.

Dalot has committed 2+ fouls in six of his nine Premier League games this season, with three coming in the recent Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia. It depends on how Tottenham line-up, but he will often be coming up against Son Heung-min - who has been fouled in every game so far - alongside Ivan Perisic flying forward as a wing-back. There will be occasions where he is caught out, and committing small fouls that won't bring in a card is the best approach to stopping a Spurs attack that can break forward with pace. Sticking with SON, and there is appeal in the 9/4 price with multiple bookmakers that he SCORES ANYTIME on Wednesday. CLICK HERE to back Son Heung-min to score anytime with Sky Bet The Tottenham forward remains one of the best players in Europe, and his attacking contribution is among the very best. He's the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals, while also sitting in the 96th for non-penalty xG.

His shots total of 3.18 per game has led to an average xG of 0.31. These are very positive stats but it's telling you stuff you already know - Son is a top forward and anything above 6/4 or 13/8 for a goal anytime should always be considered. He may also benefit if Tottenham revert to the 3-5-2 and he plays as a more traditional striker, although the majority of his goals come from the preferred 3-4-3 so there is little issue regardless of set-up. On the United side of things, MARCUS RASHFORD was unable to start on Sunday due to a minor illness but his second-half appearances gives hope to a start here, and we're backing him as an ANYTIME GOALSCORER. CLICK HERE to back Marcus Rashford to score anytime with Sky Bet Rashford's three goals this season have come from an average of 2.35 shots and 0.33 xG per game. He's a player who seems to be benefitting from ten Hag's arrival at the club.

He's flexible playing as a central forward or from the left, but I'd predict he's going to be the striker for the home side in this contest given Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles on Sunday. The injury to Anthony Martial also means that he's the most likely candidate to play centrally, allowing Jadon Sancho and Antony to occupy the wide spots with Bruno Fernandes in behind. That means you're getting 3/1 on United's striker scoring in a home contest, and he's demonstrated on more than one occasion this season that he can capitalise. The outright market still provides some uncertainty, despite preference towards the hosts for victory, with better value on offer in backing DALOT, RASHFORD and SON elsewhere.

