The FA Cup could be Manchester United's only chance at silverware this season. Tipster Joe Rindl thinks they'll edge out Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Man Utd to win to nil at 11/10 (general) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United return to footballing action after the mid-season break in what will be a crucial FA Cup tie with Middlesbrough at Old Trafford. I say crucial because, realistically, the FA Cup is United’s only hope of silverware this season. The Red Devils are a mammoth 19 points behind rivals Manchester City in the league, and face a tricky trip to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. A match, at home, against Championship opposition provides a welcome opportunity for Ralf Rangnick’s side to reach the fifth round. This will not be a match United will take lightly. Put simply, if United want any chance of calling this season a success come-what May, they must not lose on Friday.

And not losing is not a given. A top six side in the Premier League should always be beating a top six side from the Championship, however Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough are not to be sniffed at. Boro have tasted victory in seven of their last nine matches, in their only defeat in that run - a 1-0 loss to high-flying Blackburn two weeks ago - they won the expected goals battle 1.24-0.94.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Middlesbrough’s form is built around a solid defensive structure. The North East outfit have kept five clean sheets across their past eight matches, while only West Brom have conceded fewer goals in the Championship this term. Boro haven’t played a team from the first tier this season, having lost to Blackpool 3-0 in the EFL Cup and having beaten Mansfield 3-2 in the last round of the FA Cup. But their form against those above them in the Championship table is promising. Against Fulham and Bournemouth - who Infogol predict will make up the league's top two at the end of the season, they’ve taken four points from a possible six.

Still, Manchester United are at a different level. United are on a run of three wins from their last four and finally kept a clean sheet in the league (for the first time since a 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11) against West Ham last time out. And it's the clean sheet market where I’ve found some value. UNITED are 11/10 to WIN TO NIL at most bookies which appears to be a real oversight given the hosts to win and both teams to score ‘no’ are each heavily odds-on at most places. CLICK HERE to back Man Utd to win to nil with Sky Bet

Three of Manchester United’s last four wins in the competition have been 1-0 scorelines (against Watford and West Ham last season and Aston Villa this campaign). They have also shut up shop in each of their last five matches against lower league opposition in the Cup, last conceding a goal to a team in a division below them against Blackburn in a 2-1 win in 2017. Though Boro are no mugs in front of goal, David de Gea, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof all starting against Aston Villa in the last round was a sign United are taking this tournament very seriously. They’ll be hoping for a no-nonsense display at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd v Middlesbrough best bets and score prediction 2pts Man Utd to win to nil at 11/10 (general) Score prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1300 GMT (02/02/22)