Another instalment of this fierce rivalry takes place as Manchester United welcome Leeds to Old Trafford and boss Erik ten Hag will be confident his side can claim victory after winning 11 of their last 13 home matches. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Leeds parted ways with Jesse Marsch on Monday and they look to be all over the place right now. They've conceded in seven of their last nine outings and have shipped nine goals across their last two meetings with Manchester United. The hosts showed their grit and determination when they were able to hang on to a 2-1 lead over Crystal Palace, despite midfield general Casemiro receiving a red card, and that extended their winning run on home soil to five matches. They now sit just three points away from second place and if they were to claim a victory here, they would move level on points with rivals Manchester City and five points adrift of top spot.

All is not well at Leeds who are currently managerless and have won just once on the road this season, which remarkably came against Liverpool at Anfield. They have lost both of their two most recent Premier League visits to Old Trafford by an aggregate of 11-3 and given how unreliable this Leeds side are at preventing goals, we could see another high-scoring clash in favour of the hosts. It remains to be seen how Manchester United cope without Casemiro. When he’s been involved this season, the Red Devils have won 78% of their matches across all competitions. However, this has dropped to 64% when he has not been involved and Leeds may find a bit more joy in the middle of the park here as a result.

While that may be the case, it's hard to ignore just how poor Leeds have been. They have conceded in all but one of their road matches in the league this term and Manchester United are dominant at home. Realistically, the visitors need to score at least twice if they're to stand a chance of claiming something here as the hosts have scored at least twice in seven of their home games and in four of their five home games against sides currently sitting in the bottom half. Goals can be expected here and despite missing some key personnel, Manchester United should be able to capitalise on the turmoil surrounding Leeds right now by claiming a resounding win. A MANCHESTER UNITED WIN and OVER 2.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal at a best price of 21/20.

