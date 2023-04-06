Manchester United take on Everton in a big game to get the Premier League action underway this weekend. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts James Tarkowski 1+ total shot at evens (bet365) 1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 19/20 (bet365) 0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime at 20/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United got a much-needed win in midweek against Brentford, a hard-fought success that moved them back into the top four. They are three points above Tottenham with a game in hand, but can't take their foot off the accelerator with a game Brighton joining the conversation. Everton held United's top four rivals Spurs on Monday, and moved out of the relegation zone as a result, though goal difference is all that seperates them from the bottom three.

Sean Dyche's side have won three, drawn three and lost three since his appointment, but interestingly the Toffees have been very good in attack, creating the ninth most xGF per game (1.59) under the Englishman. They mustered xGF totals of 1.91 and 1.77 in two games against league leaders Arsenal, while also managing to hit 1.48 away at a Chelsea side who's defence was on the up.

What I'm saying is that they are capable of causing Manchester United problems here. Erik ten Hag's men have been far from solid of late, with Newcastle terrorising them last weekend, Liverpool managing it before that, but even in recent home games against relegation threatened sides they have had issues. Crystal Palace racked up 1.55 xGF and got on the scoresheet back in February, and Leeds netted twice only four days after. Leicester were excellent for 30 minutes of their defeat at Old Trafford, racking up 1.56 xGF, so the hosts are vulnerable. United are also extremely capable in attack, and should breach this Everton backline. For all the Toffees have improved in attack, they remain suspect defensively at times, allowing 1.69 xGA per game under Dyche. So, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes plenty of appeal at a shade of odds-on, especially so given both teams are in the need for wins. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet BTTS has landed in three of Everton's last four league games, and they will fancy their chances in this match given their upturn in attack and strength from set-pieces. And that Segway's us nicely to the second play of this preview, JAMES TARKOWSKI 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back James Tarkowski 1+ total shots with Sky Bet He has registered a shot in six of Dyche's nine games in charge, so this bet has clicked 67% of the time, which would imply odds of 1/2.

The same bet is that price elsewhere, but we can back it a huge even money price with bet365 which is simply too good to turn down. At 20/1 I'm also happy to have a smaller play on JAMES TARKOWSKI TO SCORE ANYTIME, for the reasons highlighted above and due to United's record this term. CLICK HERE to back James Tarkowski to score anytime with Sky Bet He has scored once since the managerial change, but has been a constant threat from dead-ball situations, coming close to adding to his tally. Saturday's hosts United have conceded 24% of their goals from dead-ball situations, but a huge 35% of the xGA they have allowed this term has come from those set-piece situations. In short they have been fortunate not to have concede more goals from such attempts, and given the dominance of Tarkowski in the air, a small play on him to net makes appeal.

Manchester United v Everton best bets and score prediction 2pts James Tarkowski 1+ total shot at evens (bet365)

1.5pts Both Teams to Score at 19/20 (bet365)

0.5pt James Tarkowski to score anytime at 20/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1700 BST (06/04/23)