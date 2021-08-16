Liam Kelly previews the first game of the Ralf Rangnick era at Manchester United, as the Red Devils welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford.

After a small delay, the Ralf Rangnick era is finally ready to get under way at Manchester United, as the Red Devils face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday. United come into the game on a relative high, too, having gained a 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday night, rebounding from conceding a controversial early goal to take all three points (xG: MUN 2.15 - 1.42 ARS).

It was a much better showing from the hosts, creating some good scoring opportunities after almost a month of poor attacking displays. Based on that recent history, the main selection of MANCHESTER UNITED to record 15+ TOTAL SHOTS might seem misguided, but there is plenty of reason to believe the home side can reach that mark here. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United 15+ total shots with Sky Bet Rangnick's high intensity style won't be anywhere near tuned-up with so little time on the training pitch, but there is little doubt that his principles will at least be attempted to be adhered to, especially with the level of talent at his disposal.

Crystal Palace's new approach might play into United's hands, too, looking much more willing to build from the back under Patrick Vieira. However, Palace's form has dipped recently after an impressive start to the season, resulting in two fairly tame defeats this week. They failed to pose a serious threat to Aston Villa or Leeds and enter this game against United at possibly the worst time. The Eagles also allow an average of 16.1 shots against on the road this season, so it's easy to see a rejuvenated United pushing toward that level of attempts in this fixture. As a result, the 5/4 on offer for 15+ shots from Rangnick's side should be backed.

The absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Thursday means Diogo Dalot might resume at right-back for United, especially after a solid performance against Arsenal. He was heavily involved from both an attacking and defending sense, and although he didn't register a single foul, the three tackles and two interceptions Dalot recorded in that match show just how involved he was in proceedings. Up against Wilfried Zaha - and with the new, aggressive, pressing style under Rangnick - the Portuguese will be tasked with more risky defending, making DIOGO DALOT TO BE SHOWN A CARD a value bet at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Diogo Dalot to be shown a card with Sky Bet Zaha's personality on the pitch often makes these match-ups a good battle, and he always has a point to prove at Old Trafford, where his career stalled before returning to Selhurst Park. It may be best to wait for the starting line-up, though, or at least some further news on Wan-Bissaka's hand injury.

