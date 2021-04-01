Premier League betting tips: Manchester United v Brighton best bets and preview

Manchester United and Brighton cap off Sunday's Premier League schedule. Liam Kelly has a couple tips in the shots market.

Manchester United will be looking to recover from their tame FA Cup exit against Leicester two weeks ago, a disappointing performance that left a sour taste entering the international break. It won't be straightforward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, though, facing a Brighton side that have finally put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, recording back-to-back victories to move six points clear of 18th place.

Manchester United's injury woes United enter the fixture with multiple injury worries. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are all doubts for this game, possible absentees that would significantly hamper the United attack. Their FA Cup loss did follow a 14-game unbeaten run, but the manner of the defeat was concerning, and with such little time on the training ground to iron out issues, United might be vulnerable. The Red Devils won September's reverse fixture 3-2, a memorable affair that featured a Bruno Fernandes winner from the penalty spot after the final whistle was blown! However, Brighton dominated that game, missing plenty of chances to get a result — a trait that has been well-documented this season.

Granted, that game was a long time ago, but it could still offer insight into the pattern of this match considering the often consistent approach of the two teams. Whether it was by Graham Potter's design, or simply an outcome of the match-up at hand, Brighton's left wing-back, Solly March, was offered space to move forward. He recorded five shots in that game, scoring a late header that appeared to earn his team a point. If they set up in a similar shape, JAKUB MODER should be the man to benefit this time around, so it's surprising to see him priced so highly to register SHOTS ON TARGET here. Click here to back Jakub Moder 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet

Click here to back Jakub Moder 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet The Polish international showed his quality in forward positions against England in midweek, scoring at Wembley with a well-taken goal. Moder impressed in his first start for Brighton two weeks ago, too, recording three shots in the vital 3-0 win against Newcastle. He looks value in the shots markets. Hopefully, for the neutral at least, this will be just as eventful as the reverse fixture.

