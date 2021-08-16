Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Michael Carrick will again lead Manchester United against Arsenal on Thursday
Michael Carrick will again lead Manchester United against Arsenal on Thursday

Manchester United v Arsenal: Michael Carrick will lead United as Ralf Ragnick awaits visa

By Sporting Life
12:28 · TUE November 30, 2021

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick will remain in charge for Thursday’s Premier League against Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

United announced Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager on Monday, but his work visa is yet to be finalised.

Following the departure of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick took charge of the Champions League win away to Villarreal as well as Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Rangnick, 63, is joining United form from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.

The German is set to take over from Carrick until the end of the season, when he will then move into a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

A Manchester United statement on Tuesday read: “Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm.

“Michael has communicated this to players and staff at Carrington in a busy week for the club.”

Following the match with Arsenal, United host Crystal Palace on Sunday, by which time Rangnick could be in the dugout.

United are then scheduled to play their final Champions League group fixture against Swiss club Young Boys on December 8, but that game could be switched to a neutral venue given the new travel restrictions in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

PL score pred
ALSO READ: This midweek's Premier League Correct Score Predictor

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS