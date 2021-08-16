United announced Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager on Monday, but his work visa is yet to be finalised.

Following the departure of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick took charge of the Champions League win away to Villarreal as well as Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Rangnick, 63, is joining United form from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development.

The German is set to take over from Carrick until the end of the season, when he will then move into a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford.