Europa League betting tips: Manchester United v AC Milan best bets and preview

That win showed Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s men at their very best, soaking up City pressure before unleashing the counter-attacking pace of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United welcome AC Milan to Old Trafford with their tails well and truly up, with Sunday’s 2-0 victory over bitter rivals and champions-elect Manchester City still fresh in everyone’s memory.

That is not to say the win was undeserved, however, or that it was a smash-and-grab, as United created better chances than their opponents on the whole (xG scoreline: Man City 1.41 – 1.82 Man Utd).

While Sunday’s performance demonstrated just how devastating Ole’s side can be, it also confirmed exactly why United are playing second fiddle to City in the title race, sitting some 11 points behind their rivals, rather than mounting a serious challenge.

Indeed, Manchester United are possibly the most potent counter-attacking side in the land at present, something that is verified by their exemplary record away from home in the Premier League this term (winning nine and drawing six of their 15 matches on the road).

Their home record, however, is far less impressive (W6 D4 L4), with the Red Devils struggling to break down visitors when the onus is on them to do so.

Even in the last round of this competition, it was in the away fixture against Real Sociedad that Manchester United got the job done, running out convincing 4-0 winners. The return leg at Old Trafford ended goalless.

This fixture feels like a proper European tie, a meeting of two real heavyweights of the sport, and while the competition the fixture arrives in tells us something about the fortunes of these two powerhouse clubs over the past few years, they do both currently look to be finding their feet once more domestically.

AC Milan led Serie A for much of the season prior to their defeat to Inter last month, but the Rossoneri have bounced back from that blow with victories at Roma and Verona, as well as a draw at home to Udinese.

In fact, it has been Milan’s home form that has been the biggest reason for them currently sitting six points off the top of Serie A, as, similarly to Manchester United, they have an exemplary away record.

Milan have won 11 of their 13 matches on the road this season, losing just once, and it is that angle that will make this tie all the more difficult for United.

Return of the Zlat?